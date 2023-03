After Vanderbilt's late-season run in which it won eight out of its last nine to end the regular season, coach Jerry Stackhouse was awarded co-coach of the year in the Southeastern Conference.

The fourth-year coach quickly went from a hot-seat candidate to a candidate for coach of the year.

Stackhouse's Commodores fell below .500 in non-conference play, but clawed their way back on to the bubble with an 11-7 record in SEC play. Vanderbilt also went 6-1 in the month of February.

Four of the Commodores' 11 wins came against quad-one opponents.

Heading into this season, Stackhouse still hadn't beaten four SEC teams. With wins over Auburn, Tennessee, Florida and Kentucky Stackhouse crossed every remaining team off of his list, though.