JoeJuan Williams to enter the NFL Draft
Per his Twitter account on Saturday, Vanderbilt cornerback JoeJuan Williams has announced his intentions to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.
Williams is coming off a stellar junior season, where he tallied 61 tackles, four interceptions, and 15 passes defended while earning All-SEC second team honors.
Throughout his Commodore career, Williams recorded 119 total tackles, four interceptions, and 25 passes defended.
Thank you so much for the ride, these memories will never be forgotten 🎱 pic.twitter.com/0WKldBS4ri— Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) December 29, 2018