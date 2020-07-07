VandySports - John Howse looking to visit more schools before deciding

John Howse looking to visit more schools before deciding
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. – Had the coronavirus pandemic not altered the college football recruiting calendar so drastically this spring, Brentwood (Tenn.) defensive back John Howse may already have annou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news