Jones's blast helps Vanderbilt sweep Hawaii

Spencer Jones hit a two-run homer and four Commodore pitchers combined to scatter 12 hits, as Vanderbilt edged Hawaii, 2-1, at Les Murakami Stadium in Honolulu, HI, on Sunday night.

Freshman Devin Futrell (3-0) picked up the win, and Thomas Schultz, his third save.

The Commodores (10-2) have won nine straight and took all four games from the Rainbow Warriors.

It wasn't Vanderbilt's best, but it was enough. Commodore pitchers struck out a season-low four hitters, and Hawaii out-hit Vandy, 8-6. Other than Jones's blast, the highlight of the day was Enrique Bradfield Jr.'s diving catch to rob Jordan Donahue of what would likely have been an RBI double.

The Rainbow Warriors grabbed an early 1-0 lead after Vanderbilt'starter Nick Maldonado's pick-off throw went over first and Aaron Ujimori scored on the play.

Meanwhile, the Commodores couldn’t solve Hawaii starter Cole Helemanu, a right-hander who pitched 5 1/3 innings and and allowed just one hit, which was an infield single to Jack Bulger. But on his 80th pitch, Helemanu walked Davis Diaz and the Rainbow Warriors then went to lefty Harry Gustin to face the left-handed-hitting Jones.

Jones worked the count to 3-1 and then drilled one well over the left-field wall, his first homer of the year and one that gave the Commodores their first lead.

Hawaii had threatened in the fifth, when starter Maldonado exited and left Futrell with a man on first and nobody out. Dallas Duarte then doubled off the wall in left to give Hawaii men at second and third, but a soft liner to Diaz to third and a slow breaking ball to Stone Miyau for a swinging third strike kept the score at one.

In the bottom of the inning, Duarte doubled off Christian Little and Scotty Scott singled to give Hawaii men on the corners with one out. But a strikeout and a fly out to center got Little out of it.

Schultz walked Ujimori with one out in the eighth, but catcher Jack Bulger cut a runner down stealing.

Hawaii got a man on to start the ninth when Jacob Igawa singled past second baseman Tate Kolwyck and then a bunt got Igawa to second.

Hawaii nearly tied the game when Duarte bounced a ball solidly over second, but Kolwyck had him played there and made a long throw to first for out two. Scott then grounded to Young at second to end the game.

Vanderbilt returns home Tuesday, but won't play again until a three-game series with Wagner at Hawkins Field, which starts 4:30 on Friday.