Just a week after only playing five minutes in Vanderbilt's win over Florida, Jordan Wright picked up the Southeastern Conference player of the week award.

Wright averaged 21 points and five rebounds per game during the stretch while shooting 13-for-21 from the field along with 7-for-9 from 3-point range.

The senior wing's week was defined by a 23-point performance at Rupp Arena in which he scored Vanderbilt's final two baskets including a turnaround jumper that put Vanderbilt ahead with 2.6 seconds to go.

Wright's performance helped Vanderbilt pick up its first win over Kentucky after 14-straight losses to the Wildcats. It was Wright's first career win over Kentucky.

Saturday afternoon marked the wing's senior night and potentially his last game at Memorial Gymnasium.

The 1,000 point scorer finished Vanderbilt's win over Mississippi State as the Commodores leading scorer with 19 points.

As Vanderbilt enters the SEC Tournament without Liam Robbins, it will need big contributions from Wright. If this week was any indication then that doesn't seem like it is a far-fetched claim to say Wright is capable.