Jones picks up a slew of offers in June, including Vanderbilt
According to Rivals' Corey Evans, no other player has utilized their June as well as Kai Jones.He started the month at the NBA Global Camp in Treviso, Italy. He followed that up by impressing at th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news