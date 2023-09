Senior quarterback Ken Seals will get the start against 23rd-ranked Missouri.

Vanderbilt will roll into its first contest against a ranked opponent with a backup quarterback.

That news comes in the wake of AJ Swann's elbow contusion, which caused him to leave Vanderbilt's matchup with Kentucky early without returning. That injury originally popped up in the Commodores' matchup with UNLV.

Seals has 16 career starts but hasn't started in a game since 2021, when he started seven times. The veteran quarterback started nine games in the 2020 season.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback went for 42 passing yards while completing four of his seven passes against Kentucky.