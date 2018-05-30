Vanderbilt has a ton of interest as well. He will be visiting the West End sometime in June to take in a practice, as he will have to work his schedule around an invite to the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Along with his stellar play for The Webb School, Johnson has already amassed offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Wake Forest, Ole Miss , and a couple of others.

Eric Bossi got a glimpse of Johnson in April, and described him as, " a primetime athlete, has terrific vision as a passer and can score off the dribble and make plays in transition."

They have won championships in the Hoop Seen Bama Jam, Hoop Seen Atlanta Jam, Bob Gibbons Tournament of Champions, and the Adidas Memorial Day Classic Silver Division.

Johnson plays for EAB or the Elite Amateur Basketball Club out of Nashville. The Shelbyville native has helped power its 17U squad to a 28-4 record this spring, making them currently one of the top independent groups in the country.

Secondly, Bryce Drew has had tremendous luck with players who weren't on the shoe circuits. At the time he was recruiting Saben Lee , Powerhouse Hoops was playing independently. The same can be said about Ejike Obinna and the Uncommon Bulls, and Aaron Nesmith and the TMP Program.

For starters, the 6-foot-5, 180 pound wing is the next big thing out of the Middle Tennessee area. The rising junior is a four star prospect that is ranked No. 48 nationally in his class by Rivals, and trending upward. This past season, he was named Tennessee's Division II Class A Mr. Basketball. He was also a finalist for The Tennessean's Player of the Year Award.

It only makes sense that Vanderbilt would have a heavy interest in Keon Johnson.

VandySports.com spoke with Johnson Tuesday night. He clarified his thoughts to us about his game, and his relationship with the Vanderbilt staff.

"I consider myself a versatile player, " Johnson said. "I can create mismatches, and I shoot it fairly well."

That description coincided with the description of Mark Griffin, a coach for EAB's 17U unit.

"He challenges himself against the best competition," Griffin explained. "Not only does he create offensively, he asks to defend the opponent's best player. He can score from different ranges. He can post a smaller player, but still step out beyond the 3-point line when necessary."

Johnson told us that he has seen an improvement in his game this spring on the competitive travel ball circuit.

"Playing with EAB has increased my basketball IQ. Out here the competition is tough, and there are other really good players on our team, I'm not always the man. In high school ball I have to make up for others at times. Here, I am playing with a lot of good players. I'm just continuing to work on my strength and weaknesses."

Johnson went on to define what exactly it is that he is working to improve.

"I'm working on my ball handling, and getting my outside shooting percentage higher. I have confidence in my outside shot, but it depends on the game. Sometimes, I will step back two or three feet behind the 3-point line, other times I settle in and let the game come to me."

Conversation then went to his relationship with the Commodore coaching staff. Although, there hasn't been a scholarship put on the table as of yet, there already has been a lot of time and work invested by both parties.

"They started talking to me very early on," Johnson said. "They wanted to get me on campus. Now they're just waiting to check on my grades."

The visit Johnson referred to was for the Kansas State football game last fall. After the game, he toured the campus.

"The campus was amazing," he exclaimed. "I like it because it is inside Nashville, but you don't get that feel when you are there."

The "like" aspect of the recruitment is a two-way street. There is plenty about Johnson's game that has attracted Coach Drew and staff.

"They tell me that they like my game. The like my versatility, that I can handle the ball against a bigger defender, and I can post up a smaller one. I like how their coaches are very close to each other. Coach Drew and all of his assistants have the same game plan. I can relate to Coach Drew. I like to fish, and we talk about fishing a lot. We've discussed different fishing trips that we've taken."

Despite his ranking, Johnson says he feels underrated by his opponents. Even though he is a humble individual, he is his own man, which shows when he talks about his recruitment, and how Drew was able to bring in a big time 2018 recruiting class.

"I don't follow the hype with the biggest named programs. Knowing that Vanderbilt can pull top recruits gives them more leverage in getting another player.

Although it is extremely early in the process, Johnson is aware of what he is looking for at the next level.

"I like to play a fast but conservative style. The shot selection is important, but I also like to push the tempo and run. I want to go to a school where I know the coaching staff is there with me, and around me for basketball and school. I look at basketball as something to get my education paid for."





