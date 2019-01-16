



NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Vanderbilt’s season of cruel twists took another unforeseen turn on Wednesday night.

And in some ways, this one may have stung the most, because the Commodores knew was entirely preventable.

A horribly-timed technical foul, poor foul shooting and the inability to execute offense down the stretch combined to do Vanderbilt blow a double-digit, second-half lead in a 74-71 loss to South Carolina in Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday night.

Saben Lee’s technical foul helped South Carolina’s Hassani Gravett scored five points on a late-game possession to tie the contest. Gravett added the go-ahead lay-up with 45 seconds left, and finally, the clinching free throws with 2.5 seconds left. VU’s Aaron Nesmith missed a desperation 3 at the buzzer.

Just like that, a much-needed first Southeastern Conference win had slipped through the Commodores fingers.

“I’m sure you guys are saying the same thing I’m saying right now: How did we lose that game?” Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said to open his post-game press conference.

“That was a game we should have won. That was our game to win.”

Actually, culprits weren’t hard to find. There was 64.9 percent foul shooting on 37 attempts. There were also 15 turnovers and a 35-28 rebounding deficit.

Not to blame was Nesmith, a South Carolina native, was brilliant most of the night.

And for most of the evening, it appeared he’d be the hero.

Sixteen of Nesmith’s team-high 23 came in the first half, when the Commodores built a 12-point lead on two occasions and eventually settled in to a 39-29 halftime advantage.

Vandy (9-7, 0-4 SEC) showed no signs of collapse early in the second half. A Matthew Moyer lay-up with 13:51 remaining put VU up 50-38.

And then it slowly started to slip away.

A Gravett 3 cut the lead to single digits for the first time all half. Felipe Haase hit two free throws at 9:09, getting the Gamecocks to within 52-20, then, his 3 with 6:41 left tied the game at 57.

The Commodores struck back. Forward Matt Ryan hit a pair of big 3s—his only points of the evening—the last coming with 2:32 left. Carolina’s A.J. Lawson, a player Vandy tried to recruit well into last summer, hit two free throws to answer.

Lee then drove right and hit a short jumper with 1:46 left, again, putting Vandy up five.

Then came the sequence that changed everything.

Gravett drove down the right side of the lane and attempted a lay-up. Lee swatted the ball out of bounds for the Commodores’ only block of the night, then, jawed at Gravett.

An official whistled Lee for a technical foul. Gravett hit both charity tosses with 1:12 left. Lee answered with two of his own, but Gravett hit a quick lay-up.

“Saben didn’t come [to the huddle] and say anything, so I figured it was the right call,” Drew said. “We talked to Saben, obviously, and we’ll follow up and talk to him that you want to play with emotion, but you want the right emotion.

“That was very costly. That turned into a five-point possession. We had the momentum and that really shifted things, on the technical.”

Then, Vandy’s Simi Shittu (13 points) hit one of two free throws, and after a Ryan foul, Lawson hit two with 23 seconds left for a 72-71 lead.

Vanderbilt ran its half-court offense, with Lee (17 points) dribbling away the clock, moving towards the lane, where his path was blocked. A flat mid-range jumper fell short, Gravett snagged the rebound, and hit both free throws to clinch.

Drew said there were tears in the locker room later. The Commodores sent Shittu and Nesmith, their only two active freshmen, to face the media afterwards.

VU has lost four straight to start the conference season, two at home. Three losses have come to teams picked near the bottom of the league.

Drew said this squad had practiced free throws more than any he’s ever coached, leading a reporter to ask Nesmith afterwards if failing to execute “… was a mindset thing.”

“I’d say it’s a mindset at this point,” the 2018 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year answered. “Guys have to be confident in their shot, their ability to make free throws.

“It’s free. It’s a free throw. … Big-time players make big-time plays, and you’ve got to make free throws.”

The Commodores will likely be underdogs to 13-3 Mississippi State, which comes to Nashville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.



