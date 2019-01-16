Late-game blunders cost Vanderbilt in loss to South Carolina
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Vanderbilt’s season of cruel twists took another unforeseen turn on Wednesday night.
And in some ways, this one may have stung the most, because the Commodores knew was entirely preventable.
A horribly-timed technical foul, poor foul shooting and the inability to execute offense down the stretch combined to do Vanderbilt blow a double-digit, second-half lead in a 74-71 loss to South Carolina in Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday night.
Saben Lee’s technical foul helped South Carolina’s Hassani Gravett scored five points on a late-game possession to tie the contest. Gravett added the go-ahead lay-up with 45 seconds left, and finally, the clinching free throws with 2.5 seconds left. VU’s Aaron Nesmith missed a desperation 3 at the buzzer.
Just like that, a much-needed first Southeastern Conference win had slipped through the Commodores fingers.
“I’m sure you guys are saying the same thing I’m saying right now: How did we lose that game?” Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said to open his post-game press conference.
“That was a game we should have won. That was our game to win.”
Actually, culprits weren’t hard to find. There was 64.9 percent foul shooting on 37 attempts. There were also 15 turnovers and a 35-28 rebounding deficit.
Not to blame was Nesmith, a South Carolina native, was brilliant most of the night.
And for most of the evening, it appeared he’d be the hero.
Sixteen of Nesmith’s team-high 23 came in the first half, when the Commodores built a 12-point lead on two occasions and eventually settled in to a 39-29 halftime advantage.
Vandy (9-7, 0-4 SEC) showed no signs of collapse early in the second half. A Matthew Moyer lay-up with 13:51 remaining put VU up 50-38.
And then it slowly started to slip away.
A Gravett 3 cut the lead to single digits for the first time all half. Felipe Haase hit two free throws at 9:09, getting the Gamecocks to within 52-20, then, his 3 with 6:41 left tied the game at 57.
The Commodores struck back. Forward Matt Ryan hit a pair of big 3s—his only points of the evening—the last coming with 2:32 left. Carolina’s A.J. Lawson, a player Vandy tried to recruit well into last summer, hit two free throws to answer.
Lee then drove right and hit a short jumper with 1:46 left, again, putting Vandy up five.
Then came the sequence that changed everything.
Gravett drove down the right side of the lane and attempted a lay-up. Lee swatted the ball out of bounds for the Commodores’ only block of the night, then, jawed at Gravett.
An official whistled Lee for a technical foul. Gravett hit both charity tosses with 1:12 left. Lee answered with two of his own, but Gravett hit a quick lay-up.
“Saben didn’t come [to the huddle] and say anything, so I figured it was the right call,” Drew said. “We talked to Saben, obviously, and we’ll follow up and talk to him that you want to play with emotion, but you want the right emotion.
“That was very costly. That turned into a five-point possession. We had the momentum and that really shifted things, on the technical.”
Then, Vandy’s Simi Shittu (13 points) hit one of two free throws, and after a Ryan foul, Lawson hit two with 23 seconds left for a 72-71 lead.
Vanderbilt ran its half-court offense, with Lee (17 points) dribbling away the clock, moving towards the lane, where his path was blocked. A flat mid-range jumper fell short, Gravett snagged the rebound, and hit both free throws to clinch.
Drew said there were tears in the locker room later. The Commodores sent Shittu and Nesmith, their only two active freshmen, to face the media afterwards.
VU has lost four straight to start the conference season, two at home. Three losses have come to teams picked near the bottom of the league.
Drew said this squad had practiced free throws more than any he’s ever coached, leading a reporter to ask Nesmith afterwards if failing to execute “… was a mindset thing.”
“I’d say it’s a mindset at this point,” the 2018 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year answered. “Guys have to be confident in their shot, their ability to make free throws.
“It’s free. It’s a free throw. … Big-time players make big-time plays, and you’ve got to make free throws.”
The Commodores will likely be underdogs to 13-3 Mississippi State, which comes to Nashville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
WHAT WENT RIGHT
Vanderbilt continues to do what it has done much of the season: get to the foul line. Carolina was whistled for 29 fouls, with 16 coming in the second half. Four Gamecocks had four fouls each.
More significantly, Chris Silva, Carolina's best player, fouled out in just 13 minutes and had just two points and three rebounds.
Carolina was just 5 of 18 (27.8 percent) on 3s, and had just nine assists to 12 turnovers.
WHAT WENT WRONG
It wasn't Lee's best night; he had four turnovers to three assists, but more problematically, was 9 for 16 from the foul line.
VU had 15 turnovers to just 12 assists. Some of those turnovers were costly as VU was out-scored 9-2 on fast-break points.
Vanderbilt got little help from its bench. VU was out-scored 28-12 by reserves. Yanni Wetzell didn't take a shot in 19 minutes, and fouled out.
Starter Joe Toye left at the 16:33 mark of the first half before being escorted to the locker room. He returned with 11:10 left in the first half after being evaluated for a concussion.
Carolina was in the bonus at the 9:38 mark, and in the double bonus at 5:59 of the first half. Shittu picked up his third foul with 6:50 left before half.
Wetzell got his third with 3:14 left in the first half.
Toye was hit with his third just 55 seconds into the second half.
Nesmith got his third with 18:39 left.
Moyer picked up a third with 15:53 remaining.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Aaron Nesmith was terrific, though he slumped late--a 5 of 5 start from the field turned into 7 of 14 overall. But, Nesmith was 4 of 4 from the line and added four rebounds an assist and no turnovers and posted a net "zero" in plus-minus rating. His 35 minutes were second to Lee's.
NOTES
VU started Lee, Nesmith, Ryan, Toye and Shittu
Nesmith’s 3 at the 15:27 mark of the first half extended VU’s streak of games with a made 3-pointer to 1,047.
Plus-minus ratings (minutes)
Clevon Brown, plus-11 (15)
Nesmith, zero (35)
Max Evans, minus-1 (5)
Moyer, minus-2 (23)
Lee, minus-2 (37)
Wetzell, minus-3 (19)
Toye, minus-4 (26)
Ryan, minus-6 (18)
Shittu, minus-8 (22)