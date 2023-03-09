NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Tyrin Lawrence scored 24 points as Vanderbilt led wire-to-wire and downed LSU, 77-68, at the Gaylord Entertainment Center in the Southeastern Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Lawrence hit 6-of-7 shots from the floor and 9-of-11 from the foul line as Vanderbilt avenged its earlier loss to the Tigers (14-19).

Jordan Wright added 15 points and 15 rebounds.

It continues a stunning turn-around from for the Commodores (19-13), who've won four in a row and nine of their last 10.

Vanderbilt will face Kentucky (21-10) in the quarterfinals on Friday evening around 8:30 Central.

The 'Dores survived a 26-point effort from LSU star KJ Williams, who scored 35 in the earlier meeting.

The Commodores also got double-figure scoring from Ezra Manjon (17) and Paul Lewis (11).

LSU shot just 33.3% from the field, while Vandy hit 46.4%.

Vanderbilt, excepting a run early in the second half, kept enough distance between it and the Tigers to keep it from being interesting. Manjon made a spectacular move to clear room for a lay-up along the left side with 4:42 left that put Vandy up 12.

After Wright snagged a rebound following an LSU miss, Manjon fed Wright for a layup that made it 69-55 with 4:13 remaining.

LSU cut the lead to nine when the Tigers' press got a steal that led to Tyrell Ward's put-back with 1:32 left.

A pair of Trae Hannibal free throws with 44.5 seconds remaining cut it to 75-68 and LSU nearly forced another back-court turnover shortly thereafter.

But Manjon countered with a free throw with 38.6 left and then Lawrence got a spectacular block of a Cam Hayes lay-up, snagged the rebound and hit a free throw.

Vanderbilt led the entire first half and led by eight at the break, until LSU’s Williams went to work. LSU's 6-foot-10 star hit a 3 to open the second half to cut Vandy’s lead to five. He hit a lay-up and then converted an offensive rebound to cut the lead to 37-36.

Vandy answered with a quick 7-0 spurt, with the floor opening for Lawrence’s wide-open dunk to force a Tiger time out at 15:47.

Manjon’s jumper out of the time out pushed the lead to 10 and after a defensive stop, Myles Stute drained a 3.

Lewis buried a 3 from the left side to give Vanderbilt its first double-digit lead (23-11) with 9:10 left in the first half. LSU’s Williams answered with a 3, but Lee Dort—playing for the first time since Jan. 17—converted an offensive rebound to answer.

Lawerence canned a contested 3 from the top of the key, putting Vandy up 14 as LSU took time out with 7:46 left.

LSU punched back, with Ward’s 3 cutting the lead to six but Lawrence closed out the first half with a pair of free throws to put the lead at 37-29.