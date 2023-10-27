Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse, baseball coach Tim Corbin and football coach Clark Lea stand at the podium and deliver a line to the media contingent that isn't fully grasped by many of the listeners. Sometimes it even generates an eye roll from their respective fanbases. All three head men at Vanderbilt have it in their vocabulary and all reference it often, though.

Scott Brown, left, hugs head coach Tim Corbin after their victory over Michigan in game three of the 2019 NCAA Men's College World Series. (Christopher Hanewickel) (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Learning how to win. "It's not a cliche," Corbin said of the simple statement. In fact, it's far from that. It's a significant reason why Stackhouse's team looked to be among the Southeastern Conference's worst through three months and looked close to unbeatable for the rest of them. It's also a reason for Corbin's years of success. “Learning how to win is very significant. It starts with the foundational thought of learning how to compete first, not audition but compete and get on the field," Corbin said. "You look at baseball in general and it’s made up of a one-on-one battle to start the game.” Perhaps the implications of the phrase have something to do with the way Lea's talented team has spiraled into a 2-6 record, as well. Lea mentions little things and mindset as part of a team's learning curve. “So when we face adversity is it the story of a resilient team that battles back, that fights through mistakes and capitalizes on opponent mistakes? Or do you have a mindset of somehow here we go again? Those are things that we control. That all kind of fits together with learning how to win," Lea said after Vanderbilt's loss to Wake Forest. The third-year head coach likely hasn't achieved the way he's hoped in 2023, but as he moves forward he'll continue to preach the same message. Resiliency and embracing the process it takes to get to where he longs to go.

Clark Lea at SEC media days. (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

“Learning how to win is about honoring and respecting the game, respecting the steps it takes to get to the win," Lea said. "Learning how to win is also understanding that it’s not easy, inevitably no matter the opponent it requires resiliency, requires battling through adversity and so much of in the moments your reactions and your responses to the circumstances are about what level of belief you’re taking." Lea's team hasn't won the little things battle or made the timely play often this season, Stackhouse's hadn't either in the midst of a 7-6 non-conference slate in 2022-23. Vanderbilt's head basketball coach felt back then that learning how to win could be the difference between competing and turning that level of competition into tangible results. “We’re learning how to win, we don’t have a lot of guys on our roster who have won at this level," Stackhouse said after Vanderbilt's December loss to NC State. "That’s the part of it, it’s not hard, you learn how to win by executing and doing the things that you know how to do in pressure situations.” Once Stackhouse's team experienced late-game breakthrough in its last-second victory over Pittsburgh and its overtime win over South Carolina it felt as if the door was opened for breakthrough. From there, the Commodores had a tangible confidence about them. When the game was on the line it felt inevitable that Vanderbilt would find a way.

Ezra Manjon celebrates a win over Auburn. (Christopher Hanewinckel) (Christopher Hanewinckel)