Learning how to win is difference maker at Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse, baseball coach Tim Corbin and football coach Clark Lea stand at the podium and deliver a line to the media contingent that isn't fully grasped by many of the listeners. Sometimes it even generates an eye roll from their respective fanbases.
All three head men at Vanderbilt have it in their vocabulary and all reference it often, though.
Learning how to win.
"It's not a cliche," Corbin said of the simple statement.
In fact, it's far from that. It's a significant reason why Stackhouse's team looked to be among the Southeastern Conference's worst through three months and looked close to unbeatable for the rest of them. It's also a reason for Corbin's years of success.
“Learning how to win is very significant. It starts with the foundational thought of learning how to compete first, not audition but compete and get on the field," Corbin said. "You look at baseball in general and it’s made up of a one-on-one battle to start the game.”
Perhaps the implications of the phrase have something to do with the way Lea's talented team has spiraled into a 2-6 record, as well.
Lea mentions little things and mindset as part of a team's learning curve.
“So when we face adversity is it the story of a resilient team that battles back, that fights through mistakes and capitalizes on opponent mistakes? Or do you have a mindset of somehow here we go again? Those are things that we control. That all kind of fits together with learning how to win," Lea said after Vanderbilt's loss to Wake Forest.
The third-year head coach likely hasn't achieved the way he's hoped in 2023, but as he moves forward he'll continue to preach the same message.
Resiliency and embracing the process it takes to get to where he longs to go.
“Learning how to win is about honoring and respecting the game, respecting the steps it takes to get to the win," Lea said. "Learning how to win is also understanding that it’s not easy, inevitably no matter the opponent it requires resiliency, requires battling through adversity and so much of in the moments your reactions and your responses to the circumstances are about what level of belief you’re taking."
Lea's team hasn't won the little things battle or made the timely play often this season, Stackhouse's hadn't either in the midst of a 7-6 non-conference slate in 2022-23.
Vanderbilt's head basketball coach felt back then that learning how to win could be the difference between competing and turning that level of competition into tangible results.
“We’re learning how to win, we don’t have a lot of guys on our roster who have won at this level," Stackhouse said after Vanderbilt's December loss to NC State. "That’s the part of it, it’s not hard, you learn how to win by executing and doing the things that you know how to do in pressure situations.”
Once Stackhouse's team experienced late-game breakthrough in its last-second victory over Pittsburgh and its overtime win over South Carolina it felt as if the door was opened for breakthrough.
From there, the Commodores had a tangible confidence about them. When the game was on the line it felt inevitable that Vanderbilt would find a way.
Whether that was Tyrin Lawrence knocking down a corner three against Tennessee when the lights were the brightest, Ezra Manjon slicing through the Auburn defense with just a few seconds to go or Jordan Wright taking over late in the game against Kentucky when it felt nobody else could, Vanderbilt found a way.
A way that it didn't look capable of doing just a few months earlier. Stackhouse's team learned how to win and it learned how to do it when it needed to the most.
That's a feeling that Corbin has experienced plenty in the past.
“Learning how to do that and do it well and do it with emotion but yet contained and doing it for other people outside of yourself is a very tremendous feeling."
The 21st-year head coach doesn't only view that as something that's important for a team. Corbin views it as something that's important for personal development, too.
“Winning is really important in life when you’re in competition and in sport and learning how to win and how it’s done with a group of other people is a blending mechanism that’s really important for a person in general."
The answer as to how that happens often comes in a simple, yet blunt, form; you just do it.
“You can’t miss something that you never had,” Stackhouse said when referring to the NCAA Tournament.
That line of thinking also feels applicable here. It’s hard to step up in the big moments if you’ve never done it before.
That’s important to do everywhere, but feels especially applicable at a place like Vanderbilt where there’s often a talent gap.