It felt like things couldn't get any worse for Vanderbilt's frontcourt situation after Liam Robbins' went down with a foot sprain and bone bruise.

A Vanderbilt spokesperson announced that freshman forward Lee Dort has suffered a stress fracture in his foot and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Dort was in position to take the majority of the minutes that became available when Robbins went down. Instead, the 6-foot-10 forward likely won't see the floor for a significant period of time.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse had pinpointed Dort as a player that needed to step up down the stretch.

“Lee Dort has had some moments and some flashes but there really hasn’t been any pressure for him to do anything, now we need him to step up and do some things,” Stackhouse said.

Instead of having a chance to grow up quickly and contribute in meaningful minutes, Dort will now have to take a step back.

The freshman forward averaged 2.1 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, and was Vanderbilt's leading shotblocker without Robbins on the floor.

Dort 's lack of minutes will likely push Stackhouse into more small-ball lineups and will force Malik Dia into action earlier than expected.



