Leiter pitches Vanderbilt past Georgia Tech on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter struck out 11 over six innings and allowed just one run, as the Commodores topped Georgia Tech, 4-3, on Saturday night in the Nashville Regional at Hawkins Field.

Leiter left with a 4-1 lead, and the Commodores' Nick Maldonado pitched the final three innings, allowing a two-out home run to Drew Compton to bring some drama to the ninth.

Vanderbilt had just three hits (Tech had but four), but capitalized on a defensive meltdown by Georgia Tech that resulted in four unearned runs charged to Yellow Jacket starter Marquis Grissom Jr.

"We pitched very well" Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. "It was a good ballgame, certainly for us. The reason it was was because of the pitching. That was a very difficult lineup and [Leiter] weathered through the third and fourth and in the sixth, a ball found his way over his head and then it became little bit dicey. Just loved the compete, he was very good.

"Tough one to lose for sure," Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall said. "I think we could particularly have played better defense. Both innings we scored runs we had mishaps defensively."

Vandy trailed 1-0 in the fourth on a homer by the Yellow Jackets' Kevin Parada, as Grissom Jr. kept the 'Dores off-balance and induced a lot ground-ball outs.

But Vandy's Dominic Keegan reached on an error by former Commodore third baseman Justyn Henry-Malloy and after Troy LaNeve was hit by a pitch, C.J. Rodriguez hammered one high off the wall in left to tie the game.

LaNeve then raced home on a wild pitch for the lead.

The 'Dores had started to see Grissom better by that inning and in the fifth, Parker Noland scorched one off the wall in right to start the inning,, one hit so hard that Noland settled for a single.

After Grissom blew an opportunity for an easy double play on a ball hit back to him by Jayson Gonzalez--he threw high to second and Tech got just one out--he hit Enrique Bradfield Jr. with a pitch.

Then, when Javier Vaz grounded one to the right of Luke Waddell, Tech's shortstop, in an effort to try to turn a double play with two fast runners on, fired it wild to second baseman Austin Wilhite and into right field as two runs scored.

Leiter and Maldonado handled it from there.

The Commodores face the winner of tomorrow's elimination game between Tech and Indiana State, which starts at 2 Central. Georgia Tech will pitch Andy Archer against Indiana State.

The Commodores play the winner of that game at 8. Corbin, when asked after Saturday's game, declined to name a starting pitcher for that one.