The win moves Vanderbilt to 6-6 in league play and gives the Commodores their second three-game winning streak of the season.

In a week of firsts for Jerry Stackhouse and his team, the fourth-year coach added another in Vanderbilt’s 88-80 win over Florida in the Stephen O’Connell Center.

The Commodores were propelled by a 32-point outing by Liam Robbins, who eclipsed his career high of 29 points on Saturday afternoon.

The opening minutes of Saturday’s contest felt more like a track meet than a basketball game. Vanderbilt and its opponent went over 10 minutes without a stoppage, a foul, or a substitution.

In that span 48 total points were scored and only one turnover was committed.

The first stoppage came at the 9:59 mark after a Colin Castleton dunk, that stoppage prompted Vanderbilt coach to sub out his entire starting lineup with the exception of Trey Thomas.

In that uncomftortable pace, it was Robbins who Vanderbilt turned to. The 7-footer had eight of the 'Dores first 11 points.

That track-meet esque pace continued throughout the remainder of the first half, which lasted under 40 minutes of real time.

Vanderbilt took the lead on a Thomas 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining and took a 42-41 lead into the break.

Jerry Stackhouse’s team shot over 50% from the field in the half and knocked down seven shots from beyond the arc at a 50% clip.

Despite shooting just 1-for-10 from 3-point range, Florida kept its head above water behind 34 points in the paint before the break.

Vanderbilt proved that its prolific half wasn’t a fluke with a 46-point second-half effort.

Florida stayed with Vanderbilt for much of the half, but the Commodores pulled away behind a few late scoring runs that were led by their prolific second-half offense.

Vanderbilt snaps another streak and plays spoiler in second leg of successful week

The Vanderbilt program had gone nine-straight games since winning over Florida and hadn’t won in Gainesville since January of 2017.

Saturday provided the second win of the week that proved to be the first of Stackhouse’s tenure over an opponent, but Vanderbilt’s win had implications beyond that.

Florida entered the day in Joe Lunardi’s “Next Four Out” of the NCAA tournament field. With a loss to Vanderbilt that falls into quad 3, making the tournament will be an uphill climb for Todd Golden’s team.

For Vanderbilt, this was its second quad 1 win of the week. In just a week’s span the conversation surrounding the program has gone from discussion of Stackhouse’s job security to the possibility of postseason play.

Three quick takes:

This is the biggest week of the regular season the program has had in Stackhouse’s tenure

A week in which Vanderbilt entered looking for a “signature win” yielded two.

Stackhouse had gone nearly four years without a win over Tennessee or Florida but crossed both off of his list in just a four day span.

A team that suffered a 57-point loss just days ago seems to have found itself and has the wins on its rèsumè to prove it.

The week that Vanderbilt had gave it everything it could’ve hoped for, a boost on the rèsumè, the relevance in its rivalries, the excitement, and more.

Liam Robbins had a career day in the toughest matchup he’s faced this season

When two of the best bigs in the SEC match up it generally doesn’t go unnoticed, that certainly wasn’t the case in saturday’s matchup of the league’s two leading shot blockers.

As Vanderbilt tried to find answers to Florida’s fast-paced offensive attack in the early minutes, it was Robbins that the Commodores turned to. The veteran big man certainly provided.

Vanderbilt’s 7-footer got the Commodores started with perfect 4-for-4 shooting performance from the field.

Robbins followed that up by putting Castleton on a poster, shortly thereafter.

Florida’s prolific big man didn’t roll over quietly, though.

Although he was outdoe by Robbins’ 17-point half in which he blocked two shots, Castleton finished the half with 12 points while shooting 6-for-9 from the field and blocking a shot of his own.

That starpower continued to show through throughout the second half. Robbins chipped in nine before the seven-minute mark of the second half while Castleton moved to 19 total points behind seven in the early part of the half.

What may have been Castleton’s biggest contribution was how he contributed to taking Robbins out of the game, though.

With just under eight minutes to go, Robbins picked up his fourth foul. The 7-footer didn’t check in again until the 3:53 mark.

The impact that Robbins provided in those final four minutes felt game changing.

Robbins finished Saturday afternoon’s outing with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks while outdoing Castleton, who scored 25.

Vanderbilt’s offense was tremendous

It seems as if Vanderbilt has found itself offensively.

As Stackhouse’s team entered a week in which it faced the number one defense in the country along with the 11th ranked unit, it felt like it had the potential to be one of Vanderbilt’s worst offensive weeks of the season.

That proved to be far from the case as the Commodores shredded Tennessee for 10 makes from 3-point range in its monumental win over the Volunteers. Vanderbilt continued that with 88 points on Saturday while knocking down 12 shots from beyond the arc and shooting 48.3% from the field.

It’s not just the shooting that Stackhouse’s team can hang its hat on either.

The fourth-year coach has to be happy with the flow of his offense of late, his guards are getting downhill, his team is sharing that ball, and confidence has oozed from multiple different contributors.

The improved flow of Vanderbilt’s offense is evidenced by its 36 assists as opposed to 20 turnovers throughout its last three games.

Vanderbilt was led by Robbins’ prolific performance but also received a significant boost from Trey Thomas, who was perfect from the floor in a 16-point outing. Jordan Wright and Ezra Manjon also scored in double figures.

The Commodores’ offense is firing on all cylinders.