Vanderbilt announced that star big man Liam Robbins will miss the remainder of the season with a fracture in his lower leg.

What we learned on Friday morning was far from surprising, but that doesn’t make it any easier to hear.

Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse will address the media and Robbins’ injury on Friday afternoon.

The 7-footer went down after a collision with Kentucky forward Chris Livingston just 4:09 into Wednesday night’s win over Kentucky.

It was clear within seconds of Robbins hitting the floor that this one was different than the sprained ankle he suffered earlier this season, this one had trouble written all over it.

As trainers walked over to the Vanderbilt star, Robbins could be seen saying “it popped” as he grimaced in pain while holding his lower leg. The Vanderbilt big man was then helped off and immediately taken to the tunnel by trainers.

After a few minutes, there was no sign of the Commodores’ leading scorer. Those few minutes turned into the halftime break, then the entirety of the night. As Vanderbilt experienced one of its highest highs of the season it was hard not to panic at the same time.

As much as that win over Kentucky effected the outlook of Vanderbilt’s season, what happened with 15:51 left in the first half will have just as much of an impact on it.

When the 7-footer had to miss time in early January, Vanderbilt went just 1-3. In the games following Robbins’ return, Vanderbilt went 6-2. That 6-2 stretch included a five-game winning streak

The senior big man averaged 22 points per game and picked up Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors during that stretch.

Through 30 games, Robbins led the Commodores in points, rebounds and blocks.

Robbins was Vanderbilt's go-to guy on the offensive end and its anchor on the defensive end.

Stackhouse's team rallied around its star in Wednesday's win over Kentucky, but moving forward with a 7-foot hole in the lineup will be far from easy.

One word describes this; unfair.

Unfair for Robbins' and his long term outlook. It's unfair that Robbins' career has to end this way as he was in the midst of the best basketball of his career and it's unfair that Vanderbilt will have to suffer from this at this time of year as it looks to make an NCAA tournament push.

Robbins will be honored at Vanderbilt's senior day ceremony on Saturday afternoon after likely playing his final college basketball game in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.