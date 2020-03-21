THE SITUATION

Louisiana's 2021 class is chock full of talented wide receivers and one of the best is now off the board. Three-star St. Thomas More (La.) wide receiver Jack Bech gave an early commitment to Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Commodores hosted and offered the Lafayette, La., standout in February. Vandy was Bech's lone SEC offer and because of the coronavirus, one of only a handful of campuses that the 2021 prospect has visited in recent months along with LSU, Louisiana-Lafayette and Tulane. Vanderbilt was active in Louisiana in the 2020 recruiting cycle, signing Rivals250 safety Donovan Kaufman out of New Orleans and added Mandeville three-star wide receiver Will Sheppard close to the Early Signing Period. Bech's early decision may have been compounded by the NCAA's dead period and the restriction of on-campus visits. Bech had been in active conversations with coaches at LSU, Mississippi State, Virginia and TCU, among others, about junior day trips and camp appearances this summer. Bech is a top-10 prospect in Louisiana's 2021 class and currently ranks at the No. 63 wide receiver nationally.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"With all of the virus stuff, my family is in. I never get to see my whole family that much in-person, so we've been talking about it (recruiting) a lot. I've been talking with my brother and my parents a lot and I was thinking this is the right decision for me. It's a great mix of both worlds. On the visit, the coaching staff won us over and I loved everything about it." "We've had a lot of time to think about it and we thought this was right for me and this is where I wanted to be. I feel like Vanderbilt, right now, is the choice for me and I'm confident in my decision. I feel really good about being 100-percent committed to 'Anchor Down.'" "Everything is really shut down for who knows how long ... all of this recruiting stuff has been put on hold for no one knows how long, so I've been thinking about Vanderbilt and what Nashville has to offer. Knowing what I wanted, it was a good combination." "Being able to go up there (in February), the coaches have kept it real with me and kept up with me every day probably five to 10 messages a day to check on how I'm doing. I probably talk to Coach (Tony) Ball, the receivers, coach, for 30 or 40 minutes a day. I know (offensive coordinator) Coach (Todd) Fitch from (Louisiana) Tech and I saw the type of offense he's bringing. I know how I fit in it from watching Tech last year and he helped me feel out the role I'd be able to play in the Vanderbilt offense and I'm confident in Coach Fitch."

RIVALS REACTION