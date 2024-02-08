An off-night on offense put Vanderbilt far behind LSU with too much catching up to do. The No. 13 team in the nation took down Vanderbilt, 85-62.

The Commodores got off to a slow start, taking them three minutes to score their first basket. This foreshadowed the rest of the first half.

It was a stagnant first quarter for Vanderbilt, finishing with just seven points on 13% shooting from the field.

The second quarter didn't look much different.

In the first half, the offense couldn't come by anything. The Commodores were one of 18 from 3-point range.

The only 3-pointer came 33 seconds before halftime by Ryanne Allen.

Vanderbilt finished the first half shooting 23% from the field, making just eight shots, and finding itself down by 19 points.



The Commodores opened up the third quarter playing better offensively, making two 3-pointers within the first five minutes.

They went on to score 20 points in the third quarter, which was the same amount they scored in the first half.

Vanderbilt continued to try to string together some offense late into the contest, but it did not change the outcome.

It dug itself too deep of a hole in the first half to try to come back from behind.

The Tigers hand the Commodores their fifth-straight loss, 85-62.