LSU takes advantage of Vanderbilt's slow start, hands Commodores a loss
An off-night on offense put Vanderbilt far behind LSU with too much catching up to do. The No. 13 team in the nation took down Vanderbilt, 85-62.
The Commodores got off to a slow start, taking them three minutes to score their first basket. This foreshadowed the rest of the first half.
It was a stagnant first quarter for Vanderbilt, finishing with just seven points on 13% shooting from the field.
The second quarter didn't look much different.
In the first half, the offense couldn't come by anything. The Commodores were one of 18 from 3-point range.
The only 3-pointer came 33 seconds before halftime by Ryanne Allen.
Vanderbilt finished the first half shooting 23% from the field, making just eight shots, and finding itself down by 19 points.
The Commodores opened up the third quarter playing better offensively, making two 3-pointers within the first five minutes.
They went on to score 20 points in the third quarter, which was the same amount they scored in the first half.
Vanderbilt continued to try to string together some offense late into the contest, but it did not change the outcome.
It dug itself too deep of a hole in the first half to try to come back from behind.
The Tigers hand the Commodores their fifth-straight loss, 85-62.
The first half offense was difficult to make up for
The second half offense was not Vanderbilt's issue, the problem was in the first half.
The Commodores scored just seven points in the first quarter and finished the first half with 20 points.
They shot 5.6% from 3-point range, making just one of their 18 attempts. Vanderbilt scored at 22.9% from the field, making eight of its 35 tries.
Games are going to be tough to come by when the first half goes that way offensively.
The second half was better for Vanderbilt. It knocked down five 3-pointers and shot 41.4% from the field. The offense was starting to click too late for it to help.
The bench played a big part
Shea Ralph used every available player in tonight's contest. These weren't just minutes toward the end, every player saw the floor in the first half.
Vanderbilt got some production from players who don't always see the floor as well.
Jada Brown and Ryanne Allen were two of them who played very efficient.
Brown finished the night having played 21 minutes, the fourth most on the Vanderbilt roster. She finished with a 3-pointer in a momentum shift for the Commodores and played tough on-ball defense.
Allen was big as far as kick starting the outside shooting. She knocked down the first 3-pointer of the game after Vanderbilt had missed its first 17 attempts. The guard hit another shot from beyond the arc in the second half as well.
Now is the time to figure things out
Vanderbilt has finally made it past the grueling part of its schedule. Its taken on South Carolina, LSU and Ole Miss. It has to play Tennessee again, but this time in Memorial.
With six regular season games left, there are things it needs to do in order to avoid playing on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament.
Vanderbilt needs to beat Georgia both times. The Bulldogs are at the bottom of the conference and the Commodores will need to steal both of those games.
They also need to win at Missouri. They fell to the Tigers at home and will have to try to makeup for that on the road.
The other three games are Tennessee at home and Texas A&M and Arkansas on the road. One of those games as a win could do, but two wins would be much more ideal.
This would put Vanderbilt around 9-7 or 8-8 to start the SEC Tournament.