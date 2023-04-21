Vanderbilt's newest addition has had high-major interest for years, but his path has been far from linear.

Just six months ago, Presley suffered a scare that very few high schoolers ever do. The San Marcos, Texas native tore his spleen.

“I was going up to block a shot and one of my teammates, it wasn’t his fault at all, but he went up for a layup and I caught a knee right to the stomach and apparently my spleen had already been enlarged so when I got hit it got cut open and it caused internal bleeding, the doctors said that there was blood leaking into my stomach," Presley said.

Yes, that is as bad as it sounds...

“They put a clot in it to stop the bleeding, I couldn’t walk for about two weeks,” Presley said.

The high-school senior was fortunate to make a full recovery in a short period of time, but it certainly wasn't an easy process.

"It was a long process, it was pretty bad, it was painful," Presley said. "But my teammates and coach Miller did a great job supporting me and I was back for the start of the season, I played in all the games, I didn’t miss a single game."

To get through a situation that many couldn't imagine facing, the San Marcos wing leaned on a mentality that his high school coach had instilled in him early on.

“I just learned how to battle adversity, that’s what coach Miller said, it’s just a little adversity, I just got to stick my head down, stick with the process and pull through.”

It would have been easy for someone with Presley's circumstances to roll over and let an injury like that define them. It doesn't seem like that was ever an option for Presley. The reason why was abundantly clear.

"He's a passionate guy, about basketball, about life, he brings a high energy but it's a passion," Miller said. "He plays with a big smile on his face but he's ultra competitive."

Presley's passion is certainly shown in his gratitude. The future Vanderbilt wing wanted to make that abundantly clear to Commodores fans.

“I’d like them to know I’m always open, If they ever want to come talk to me, just have a normal conversation I’m always here, I’m looking to be active in the community and give back to what Vandy offers me.”



