Vanderbilt landed a significant transfer on Tuesday afternoon when Syracuse forward Matthew Moyer announced his intentions to continue his basketball career as a Commodore.

Moyer just finished up his sophomore season at Syracuse where he averaged 3.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

A former four-star prospect coming out of high school, Moyer had trimmed his list to five schools that included Xavier, Texas, Florida, Kansas State, and Vanderbilt.

He was set to officially visit Vanderbilt in early May, but in a surprising move, announced his commitment to the Commodores almost immediately after an in-home visit with head coach Bryce Drew on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound player will have to sit out a year per NCAA transfer guidelines and will have two years of eligibility remaining.