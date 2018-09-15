Missed opportunities and a failure to stop the run doomed Vanderbilt in a 22-17 loss at Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday afternoon.

The Commodores out-gained the Fighting Irish, 420-380. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur (26 of 43, 326 yards, one touchdown, one interception) was brilliant, as was tight end Jared Pinkney (5 catches, 111 yards, one TD).

But the Commodores blew a pair of first-half opportunities by losing a fumble at the Notre Dame 1, and dropped a sure touchdown just before the half.

Vandy also fell behind early due to an inability to stop the rush. Notre Dame ran 48 times for 245 yards (5.1 per carry) on the day.

Notre Dame kicker Justin Yoon pushed a 32-yard field goal right with 3:39 to play, giving Vandy a chance for a win. But the Irish stopped VU on a fourth-and-4 play from the Notre Dame 31 with 2:09 to play.

The Commodores forced a punt, but got the ball back at their 10 with just five seconds to play.

Trailing 16-0 and getting dominated on both sides of the ball early, Vanderbilt finally got things going in the second quarter. Ryley Guay hit a field goal on the last play of the first half, then, Ke’Shawn Vaughn scored on a 3-yard run with just seconds left in the third quarter.

Notre Dame took the opening drive and overpowered the Commodores on the first drive, but the VU defense stiffened and forced a 25-yard Yoon field goal.