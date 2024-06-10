The 6-foot-8, 300-pound prospect also has offers from Florida State, Houston, Duke, Memphis, South Alabama, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, and others on his resume.

Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Prep three-star offensive tackle Matthew Parker has committed to Vanderbilt on the heels of an official visit this weekend.

Parker spoke with Rivals to break down his decision and why his official visit sealed his decision.

"What stood out the most during my visit was the new coaching staff at Vanderbilt right now. (Clark) Lea brought in some guys with a history of winning to take over his offense that will allow him to settle in more on the defensive side of the ball. All of the pieces of this team are being put together and I think Vanderbilt will develop a winning culture in the next few years. Also the education is top tier as well."

The recruitment of Parker was a fairly quick one, Vanderbilt extending the offer just weeks ago on May 15. Following the quick relationship building and great visit, the decision was an easy one for him.

"The entire staff emphasized the idea that Nashville could be home for me."