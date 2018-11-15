The NCAA has approved Vanderbilt's appeal to get transfer Matthew Moyer eligible for this season, a source at Vanderbilt confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The former four-star recruit, rated No. 40 in the Class of 2016, should help the Commodores at forward--most likely, at the power forward--and should be an immediate-impact defender off the bench.

Moyer will have three years to play at VU. He'll suit up for his first game Friday against Alcorn State.

Moyer, who left Syracuse after last season and transferred to VU this fall, averaged 3.2 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Orange last season in 16.8 minutes per game. He missed his true freshman season to a foot injury, which also hampered him a year ago.

He made 20 starts at Syracuse last year as a redshirt freshman in 2017-18, but his playing time faded down the stretch. Moyer announced his intention to transfer in late-March of this year and settled on Vanderbilt within a month.

Moyer, an Ohio native, played his senior season at Connecticut's South Kent High School.

The Commodores are 2-0 without Moyer, beating Winthrop and Southern Cal.