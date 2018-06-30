Ticker
Nashville area WR target Jayden Harrison commits

Jayden Harrison commits to Vandy
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Vanderbilt landed another in-state talent in their 2019 class on Saturday, this one right in their backyard in Pearl Cohn (Tenn.) wide receiver Jayden Harrison.

The three-star prospect has made multiple visits to campus throughout the past couple of years and recently participated in their Elite Skills Camp last week.

Earlier in the spring, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound prospect told VandySports.com that Vanderbilt "feels like family there, it's a second home for me."

Harrison chose the Commodores over the likes of Kentucky, Mississippi State, Louisville, Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina, and others.

Harrison made his announcement at the Elite 3 Camp in Nashville on Saturday and talks about his decision in the videos below...

{{ article.author_name }}