Vanderbilt will be joined by Ohio State, McNeese, and Indiana State in the Nashville Regional, the NCAA announced on Monday morning.

The Commodores got the second overall seed nationally behind UCLA.



VU's first opponent will be fourth-seeded Ohio State.

Second-seeded Indiana State will face 3-seed McNeese in what's expected to be the first game of the regional on Friday.

The Nashville Regional is paired with the Morgantown Regional, which contains West Virginia, Texas A&M, Duke and Fordham.

Vanderbilt, if it wins its regional, would host the winner of that one. The winner of that advances to the College World Series.

Vanderbilt had an impressive NCAA Tournament résumé. The Commodores went 49-10 and won the Southeastern Conference's regular-season title. VU added an SEC Tournament title to that with an 11-10 win over Ole Miss on Sunday, which earned it an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt is the only SEC team to do both since its 2007 squad.

VU, No. 1 in the RPI, had a 26-8 mark against the RPI top 50, the most top-50 wins of any team in America. It was 36-9 against top 100 teams, which gave the Commodores four more top-100 wins than second-place Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

Vandy also went 15-6 against the top 25, ranking second behind Mississippi State (17) for most top 25 wins.

VU enters NCAA play on a nine-game winning streak, having also won 22 of its last 23.



The Commodores last hosted a regional in 2016.

The regional is a double-elimination format. The losers of Friday's games play on Saturday afternoon while the winners play later that evening.

Play continues with a championship game on Sunday evening with the two remaining teams. If the unbeaten team wins that one, it's the regional champion. If not, the teams play again to decide the title on Monday.

The tournament's top 16 seeds, in order, were UCLA, VU, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, East Carolina, Stanford, Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina, West Virginia and Oregon State.