Nashville Regional preview: McNeese State
Southland Conference Tournament champion McNeese State (35-24) arrives in Nashville to face Indiana State on Friday. Here's a look at the Cowboys.
Cowboys have speedy, balanced lineup
|Player
|B
|Pos
|RC/27
|Avg/OBP/slg
|HR-RBI
|
1. Payton Harden
|
L
|
LF
|
5.8
|
.289/.381/.336
|
0 - 23
|
2. Nate Fisbeck
|
R
|
2B
|
7.5
|
.304/.376/.543
|
12 - 48
|
3. Clayton Rasbeary
|
L
|
DH
|
7.9
|
.311/.406/.521
|
10 - 48
|
4. Shane Selman
|
R
|
CF
|
5.0
|
.257/.333/.398
|
4- 28
|
5. Jake Dickerson
|
R
|
1B
|
7.6
|
.317/.421/.422
|
3 - 31
|
6. Carson Maxwell
|
R
|
3B
|
6.0
|
.281/.338/485
|
10 - 46
|
7. Julian Gonzalez
|
L
|
RF
|
5.1
|
.256/.385/.300
|
1 - 6
|
8. Dustin Duhon
|
R
|
C
|
3.5
|
.253/.306/.344
|
1 - 23
|
9. Reid Borque
|
R
|
SS
|
3.7
|
.222/.304/.290
|
1 - 23
|
PH1 Brett Whelton
|
L
|
C-IF
|
4.7
|
.255/.367/.353
|
1 - 10
|
PH2 Jacob Stracner
|
R
|
UT
|
2.8
|
.212/.297/.323
|
3 - 9
|
PH3 Jake Cochran
|
L
|
UT
|
4.2
|
.232/.348/.268
|
0 - 3
|
PH4 Mark Johnson
|
R
|
IF
|
1.4
|
.000/.333/.000
|
0 - 0
The Cowboys love to run, racking up 91 steals in 122 attempts. Four players--shortstop Reid Borque (21-25 on steals), left fielder Peyton Harden (16-21), right fielder Julian Gonzalez (13-16) and first baseman Jake Dickerson (12-16)-- had double-digit steals.
DH Clayton Rasbeary was the team's top hitter, and the Cowboys' only first-team All-Southland Conference performer. Second baseman Nate Fisbeck was named to the second team, while Dickerson and third baseman Carson Maxwell made the third team.
|Role
|Pitcher
|T
|IP
|ERA-CERA
|FP-K-HR%
|
SP1
|
Aidan Anderson
|
R
|
75.1
|
2.99 - 2.85
|
11 - 21 - 1.3
|
SP2
|
Rhett Deaton
|
R
|
91.2
|
3.83 - 2.94
|
10 - 14 - 1.6
|
SP3
|
Brad Kincaid
|
R
|
43.2
|
4.12 - 3.54
|
22 - 22 - 1.6
|
SP4
|
Jonathan Elllison
|
L
|
45.3
|
2.78 - 2.74
|
10 - 22 - 1.0
|
CL
|
Will Dion
|
L
|
46.2
|
2.12 - 1.48
|
10 - 33 - 1.7
|
RP1
|
Peyton McLemore
|
R
|
46
|
3.91 - 3.38
|
10 - 25 - 2.0
|
RP2
|
Bryan King
|
L
|
48.2
|
3.14 - 3.78
|
12 - 24 - 1.9
|
RP3
|
Cayne Ueckert
|
R
|
50.2
|
6.04 - 5.62
|
14 - 20 - 1.3
|
RP4
|
Hunter Reeves
|
R
|
25
|
6.12 - 5.11
|
22 - 29 - 3.4
|
RP5
|
Zach Rider
|
R
|
19
|
7.11 - 7.86
|
16 - 17 - 5.7
|
RP6
|
Brett Payne
|
R
|
14.1
|
8.16 - 8.54
|
32 - 16 - 2.6
|
RP7
|
Brody Strahan
|
L
|
7
|
3.86 - 4.66
|
13 - 19 - 0
|
RP8
|
Daniel Hecker
|
R
|
9.2
|
6.51 - 4.78
|
14- 10 - 0
|
RP9
|
Andrew Wood
|
L
|
3.2
|
12.26 - 13.36
|
14 - 21 - 1.8
The Cowboys have gone new-school, piecing together a number of appearances with multiple arms all year. Given that McNeese State put 14 pitchers on its 27-man regional roster--two more than either Vanderbilt or Ohio State, and three more than Indiana State--that seems to be the plan again.
Top starter Aidan Anderson was the conference tournament MVP, while Will Dion, the Cowboys' dominant closer, earned honorable mention all-conference honors during the season.
The wild card could be lefty Jonathan Ellison, who performed well when he played. Ellison is on the 27-man roster, but hasn't pitched since May 8.
The Cowboys didn't play a lot of marquee opponents, but did manage to shut out LSU on four hits on the road on March 26.
McNeese State, by the numbers
Massey composite power ranking: 84
RPI: 85
RPI strength of schedule: 116
vs. RPI top 25: 1-1
vs. RPI top 50: 3-1
vs. RPI top 100: 5-9
Road: 14-11
Neutral: 4-0
Runs scored per 27 outs made: 5.63
Runs allowed per 27 outs recorded: 4.60
Coach: Justin Hill (sixth season, 190-153 at McNeese State)