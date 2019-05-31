News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 11:26:43 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Nashville Regional preview: McNeese State

Ozb9kzdqz1zseaaxyduw
McNeese State won the Southland Tournament to advance to Nashville.
Chris Lee • VandySports.com
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

Southland Conference Tournament champion McNeese State (35-24) arrives in Nashville to face Indiana State on Friday. Here's a look at the Cowboys.


Cowboys have speedy, balanced lineup

McNeese State hitters
Player B Pos RC/27 Avg/OBP/slg HR-RBI

1. Payton Harden

L

LF

5.8

.289/.381/.336

0 - 23

2. Nate Fisbeck

R

2B

7.5

.304/.376/.543

12 - 48

3. Clayton Rasbeary

L

DH

7.9

.311/.406/.521

10 - 48

4. Shane Selman

R

CF

5.0

.257/.333/.398

4- 28

5. Jake Dickerson

R

1B

7.6

.317/.421/.422

3 - 31

6. Carson Maxwell

R

3B

6.0

.281/.338/485

10 - 46

7. Julian Gonzalez

L

RF

5.1

.256/.385/.300

1 - 6

8. Dustin Duhon

R

C

3.5

.253/.306/.344

1 - 23

9. Reid Borque

R

SS

3.7

.222/.304/.290

1 - 23

PH1 Brett Whelton

L

C-IF

4.7

.255/.367/.353

1 - 10

PH2 Jacob Stracner

R

UT

2.8

.212/.297/.323

3 - 9

PH3 Jake Cochran

L

UT

4.2

.232/.348/.268

0 - 3

PH4 Mark Johnson

R

IF

1.4

.000/.333/.000

0 - 0

The Cowboys love to run, racking up 91 steals in 122 attempts. Four players--shortstop Reid Borque (21-25 on steals), left fielder Peyton Harden (16-21), right fielder Julian Gonzalez (13-16) and first baseman Jake Dickerson (12-16)-- had double-digit steals.

DH Clayton Rasbeary was the team's top hitter, and the Cowboys' only first-team All-Southland Conference performer. Second baseman Nate Fisbeck was named to the second team, while Dickerson and third baseman Carson Maxwell made the third team.

McNeese State pitching
Role Pitcher T IP ERA-CERA FP-K-HR%

SP1

Aidan Anderson

R

75.1

2.99 - 2.85

11 - 21 - 1.3

SP2

Rhett Deaton

R

91.2

3.83 - 2.94

10 - 14 - 1.6

SP3

Brad Kincaid

R

43.2

4.12 - 3.54

22 - 22 - 1.6

SP4

Jonathan Elllison

L

45.3

2.78 - 2.74

10 - 22 - 1.0

CL

Will Dion

L

46.2

2.12 - 1.48

10 - 33 - 1.7

RP1

Peyton McLemore

R

46

3.91 - 3.38

10 - 25 - 2.0

RP2

Bryan King

L

48.2

3.14 - 3.78

12 - 24 - 1.9

RP3

Cayne Ueckert

R

50.2

6.04 - 5.62

14 - 20 - 1.3

RP4

Hunter Reeves

R

25

6.12 - 5.11

22 - 29 - 3.4

RP5

Zach Rider

R

19

7.11 - 7.86

16 - 17 - 5.7

RP6

Brett Payne

R

14.1

8.16 - 8.54

32 - 16 - 2.6

RP7

Brody Strahan

L

7

3.86 - 4.66

13 - 19 - 0

RP8

Daniel Hecker

R

9.2

6.51 - 4.78

14- 10 - 0

RP9

Andrew Wood

L

3.2

12.26 - 13.36

14 - 21 - 1.8

The Cowboys have gone new-school, piecing together a number of appearances with multiple arms all year. Given that McNeese State put 14 pitchers on its 27-man regional roster--two more than either Vanderbilt or Ohio State, and three more than Indiana State--that seems to be the plan again.

Top starter Aidan Anderson was the conference tournament MVP, while Will Dion, the Cowboys' dominant closer, earned honorable mention all-conference honors during the season.

The wild card could be lefty Jonathan Ellison, who performed well when he played. Ellison is on the 27-man roster, but hasn't pitched since May 8.

The Cowboys didn't play a lot of marquee opponents, but did manage to shut out LSU on four hits on the road on March 26.


McNeese State, by the numbers

Massey composite power ranking: 84

RPI: 85

RPI strength of schedule: 116

vs. RPI top 25: 1-1

vs. RPI top 50: 3-1

vs. RPI top 100: 5-9

Road: 14-11

Neutral: 4-0

Runs scored per 27 outs made: 5.63

Runs allowed per 27 outs recorded: 4.60

Coach: Justin Hill (sixth season, 190-153 at McNeese State)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}