Southland Conference Tournament champion McNeese State (35-24) arrives in Nashville to face Indiana State on Friday. Here's a look at the Cowboys.

DH Clayton Rasbeary was the team's top hitter, and the Cowboys' only first-team All-Southland Conference performer. Second baseman Nate Fisbeck was named to the second team, while Dickerson and third baseman Carson Maxwell made the third team.

The Cowboys love to run, racking up 91 steals in 122 attempts. Four players--shortstop Reid Borque (21-25 on steals), left fielder Peyton Harden (16-21), right fielder Julian Gonzalez (13-16) and first baseman Jake Dickerson ( 12-16)-- had double-digit steals.

The Cowboys have gone new-school, piecing together a number of appearances with multiple arms all year. Given that McNeese State put 14 pitchers on its 27-man regional roster--two more than either Vanderbilt or Ohio State, and three more than Indiana State--that seems to be the plan again.

Top starter Aidan Anderson was the conference tournament MVP, while Will Dion, the Cowboys' dominant closer, earned honorable mention all-conference honors during the season.

The wild card could be lefty Jonathan Ellison, who performed well when he played. Ellison is on the 27-man roster, but hasn't pitched since May 8.

The Cowboys didn't play a lot of marquee opponents, but did manage to shut out LSU on four hits on the road on March 26.



