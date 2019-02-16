NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith had game highs in points (24) and rebounds (14), but that wasn't enough to keep Vanderbilt from falling a 13th-straight time, this one, to visiting Auburn at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

VU forward Yanni Wetzell had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Auburn guard Jared Harper, one of four Tigers in double figures, led the way with 16 points and eight assists, and hit some big shots in the second half.

The Commodores kept making runs, and Auburn kept answering.

With Vandy within three, Harper hit back-to-back 3s, giving Auburn a 40-31 lead with 12:59 left.

Vanderbilt made closed within five with six minutes left, as a loose ball went into VU forward Joe Toye's hands. The Commodores looked poised for some easy points on the other end, but Toye couldn't come up with the ball.

Seconds later, guard Bryce Brown drilled a long 3, just beating the shot clock with 6:08 to play.

VU's last gasp came when Nesmith hit a pair of free throws with 2:55 left. About a minute later, Saben Lee turned it over, and Malik Dunbar hit a corner 3 with 1:33 remaining to basically ice the game.

Vanderbilt trailed 27-23 at half, with Nesmith's 12 leading the way. Auburn took the lead late in the first period and never trailed in the second half.

Vanderbilt heads to No. 1 Tennessee for a Tuesday contest.