Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith, the nation's fifth-leading scorer and its 3-point percentage leader, is out indefinitely with a broken foot, according to Max Schneider of The Hustler.

Schneider reported that the injury is season-ending.

Nesmith, who averages 23.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game and hits 52.2 percent of his 3-pointers, is a sophomore who's led Vanderbilt to an 8-6 start and an 0-1 record in Southeastern Conference play.



Nesmith was recently projected as the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to CBS Sports.

Nesmith averaged 11.0 points and 5.5 rebounds as a freshman while shooting 39.2 percent from the field.

The Commodores, who play at home against Texas A&M on Saturday, will try to snap a 21-game losing streak against SEC foes without him.