Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-07 07:08:09 -0500') }} football Edit

New Jersey OL picks up Vandy offer after camp performance

Uashu77wxwigbnekefka
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor

After camping at Vanderbilt last Friday, Paramus Catholic (N.J.) offensive lineman Christian Mahogany picked up a new offer from the Commodores. Adding an SEC school to ever growing list."I don't w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}