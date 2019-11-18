News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 19:21:51 -0600') }} football Edit

New Offer: Will Sheppard

Sean Williams • VandySports
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

While 2020 will be a small recruiting class for the Commodores, the coaching staff is still looking to add an additional wide receiver to go along with Tomball (Tex.) Memorial commit Logan Kyle.On ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}