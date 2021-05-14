Nikhazy too much for Vandy on Friday

Ole Miss starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy struck out 10 and allowed just one run, as the Rebels topped Vanderbilt, 3-1, at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. on Friday night.

Vandy's one run came on an Isaiah Thomas home run in the seventh.

The Commodores had as many hits as the Rebels (six), but left six on base compared to the Rebels' four.

Ole Miss closer Taylor Broadway pitched two scoreless innings, firing 33 pitches to get a save.

Tennessee lost its opener to Arkansas, leaving Vanderbilt (35-11, 16-8) a half-game behind the Vols in the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division standings, but just a half-game ahead of Florida, which topped Georgia on Friday.

The Commodores are a game and a half behind Arkansas for the overall lead.

Vanderbilt starter Kumar Rocker pitched well, allowing five hits and just one walk while allowing three runs, all earned. But Rocker gave up a two-run home run to T.J. McCants in the second and a solo shot to Kevin Graham in the third.

The story was Nikhazy, Ole Miss's left-hander who operated around 90 with his fastball most of the night, but alternated that with a mid-70s breaking ball.

That combination gave the 'Dores fits, especially the top of the order. Nikhazy struck out No. 1-3 hitters Enrique Bradfield, Carter Young and Dominic Keegan in order in the third.

Vandy blew chances in the second and fourth, leaving tow men on each time. Again, Nikhazy shut those innings down with strikeouts, getting Jayson Gonzalez and Cooper Davis to end those frames.

Thomas homered to lead off the seventh against Nikhazy, who then retired the bottom of the order in order to end his evening.

Vandy's Bradfield greeted Broadway with a double to left-center to start the eighth. But that was its last base runner of the evening.

A bright spot: Seldom-used lefty Hugh Fisher threw a scoreless eighth, striking out one and allowing a hit.

The teams play the second of a three-game series on Saturday at 4 Central, a game shown on the SEC Network Plus. Jack Leiter, who didn't pitch last week, will start for Vanderbilt.