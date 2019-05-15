Nimari Burnett still intrigued about Vanderbilt
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
INDIANAPOLIS - Prolific Prep (Calif.) combo guard Nimari Burnett was one of the standouts on Team Why Not during last weekend's Nike EYBL stop in Indianapolis. The four-star prospect has a full lis...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news