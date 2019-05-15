News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-15 07:15:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Nimari Burnett still intrigued about Vanderbilt

Mbr18pgzzcbdzof4od6r
Nimari Burnett
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

INDIANAPOLIS - Prolific Prep (Calif.) combo guard Nimari Burnett was one of the standouts on Team Why Not during last weekend's Nike EYBL stop in Indianapolis. The four-star prospect has a full lis...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}