Here are some notable things coming out of VU’s 3-2 win over Louisville, which sends the Commodores to the title series vs. Michigan.

Mason Hickman's atypical outing was still effective

It wasn’t the normal Mason Hickman performance. Those are characterized by the sophomore getting ahead in counts and striking out at least a hitter an inning, with a minimum of free passes. This was really none of those. Hickman issued three free passes in six innings, fell behind frequently in counts and struck out just three. But the Cardinals struggled to square him up all night, and that was the difference. The Cardinals never really squared Hickman up all night, either. Henry Davis’s line-out and Drew Campbell’s single to left in the second were the only two hard-hit fair balls in six innings. Coach Tim Corbin opined on why Hickman was effective on what wasn’t his best day. “I just think there’s a little bit of mystery to his fastball,” Corbin said. “He’s got that fastball that’s tough to center. And the breaking ball is tough, too, because it’s deep. It has some depth to it and you can’t measure it. He didn’t always land it tonight, but he did land it in certain situations. “The thing about Mason is, the players have a lot of confidence in him. So when he’s on the mound, they usually play really good defense behind him.” Hickman fell behind counts consistently in the first, but got a key strikeout of No. 3 hitter Tyler Fitzgerald looking in the first on a 3-2 pitch, then a 3-0 ground-out to second by Logan Wyatt to end the inning at 16 pitches. He struggled with the same in the second, walking Justin Lavey to put two on with two out, and had just 18 strikes in 33 pitches to that point. After a 2-0 start to Davis, the catcher drilled a 2-1 pitch right at first baseman Julian Infante to end the inning. Hickman got ahead of the first and third hitters of the third inning with 0-2 counts. He retired the side in order, with the last two on strikeouts. A 10-pitch at bat to Wyatt to start the fourth led to a pop-up to third baseman Austin Martin, but ran the pitch count to 65. Hickman got right back to business with a 1-2 ground-out and a first-pitch pop-up to shallow right to end the fourth. An 11-pitch walk to Lavey in the fifth ended with a walk, but a pair of infield pop-ups got him out of that. In the sixth, Wyatt flared a two-out single to center, but Hickman got a weak ground-out from Jake Snider on his 102nd, and final, pitch. Hickman was sitting around 90 with his fastball.

Bledays eyes, legs spark the ninth

Right fielder J.J. Bleday went 0 for 3, and hasn’t homered since the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinal game against LSU, which came 11 games ago. It’s the longest dry spell of the season for the NCAA’s home run leader. But the right fielder is finding quieter ways to bring value, and his one-out walk in the ninth provided the opening VU needed. Shortstop Ethan Paul followed with a double into the right-field corner and Bleday scored from first with the tying run. “He had to get to first,” Corbin said. “Once [Martin] gets out, we just had to get to first base somehow. I knew they were probably going to pitch him away, try to hit the ball to left field, so he just had to be very aware of that and I thought he did a good job. That was as good an at-bat as anyone. “At least getting to first with Ethan and [Philip Clarke] up, I felt like, okay, we’ve got the first baseman anchored, so we’ve got a little bit of space to work with. I mean, I felt like that play was coming. I felt like he was going to roll the ball into the corner. I felt like he could get the head out, and I was going to have a decision to make. “So, he did. And I did. And thank goodness he’s a step quicker than I thought he would.”

Harrison Ray keeps making winning plays

Vanderbilt second baseman Harrison Ray hits seventh, and gets overshadowed by the Commodores’ star-studded lineup. But the junior has played at a high level for weeks and has become an invaluable piece. Ray’s biggest contributions are often the ones that don’t scream at you from a box score. On Friday, Ray made two terrific plays that, if not made, perhaps change the outcome. In the third, Ray walked on a 3-2 pitch, giving VU its first runner of the game. Catcher Ty Duvall laced a single to the outfield, not too far from center fielder Lucas Dunn. It was not a play where it appeared Ray could make third. But Ray rounded second and went anyway, and beat the throw there. “It might have been the best base-running maneuver of the game, because he basically popped the clutch,” Corbin said. “He basically slowed up at second base just to get a read on the ball, and then he popped the clutch on a good arm and he got to third base. Now, the double play broke the inning, but at the same time, we score. If we don’t score that run, it’s completely different.” In the ninth, Ray registered the last out of the game, charging to snare a softly-hit flare from Davis. Ray dove head-first and grabbed the ball in the air just before it hit the turf. “He’s got a burst,” Corbin said of Ray. “The same burst that he gave us in the base running is the same burst he gave us. He does. He can get to full speed quick, and that was an extremely tough play. “Game-ender, but holy cow, what a play, because your perspective, when a ball is hit to you with that type of loft, it’s just not an easy play.”

Eder rebounds to get the win

Lefty Jake Eder survived a tough seventh inning in which he gave up VU’s only two runs, one unearned. That included a hard-hit double on the first pitch the sophomore threw, a stolen base/throwing error by Duvall that tied the game and a come-backer that deflected off his glove and through the infield that put the Cardinals ahead in the seventh. But Eder, who’s been outstanding for at least a month, came back out for the eighth and got Louisville 1-2-3 on three fly ball outs. “He did a nice job,” Corbin said. “We could have easily been out of that inning. He did a nice job of getting to the strike zone again. So many times when that happens, you can lose your composure, and he didn’t. I thought he did an excellent job of maintaining emotions and being able to get to the zone.”

On to Michigan