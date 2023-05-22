Notre Dame LB transfer Prince Kollie is heading to Vanderbilt
When Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie entered the transfer portal back on April 24th, Vanderbilt was the clear-cut favorite to land the Tennessee native.
After all, Commodores head coach Clark Lea played a huge role in Kollie's recruiting process while Lea served as defensive coordinator for Notre Dame. When Lea took the Vanderbilt job, Kollie stuck with his commitment and signed with the Fighting Irish as part of the 2021 class.
On Monday, Kollie announced that he would reunite with Lea on West End at Vandy.
During his two-year stint at Notre Dame, Kollie appeared in 18 games, recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
This past season, the 6-foot, 228-pound talent appeared in all 13 games for the Fighting Irish, tallying 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in a reserve role at linebacker.
Kollie also played a key role on Notre Dame's special teams unit. He returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against Clemson and also blocked a punt against Stanford.
Coming out of high school, Kollie was rated a 5.8, four-star prospect out of Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett and also held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and a host of others.
With Kollie in the fold, he joins Stanford edge rusher Aeneas DiCosmo as offseason transfer additions for the Commodores.
