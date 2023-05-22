When Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie entered the transfer portal back on April 24th, Vanderbilt was the clear-cut favorite to land the Tennessee native.

After all, Commodores head coach Clark Lea played a huge role in Kollie's recruiting process while Lea served as defensive coordinator for Notre Dame. When Lea took the Vanderbilt job, Kollie stuck with his commitment and signed with the Fighting Irish as part of the 2021 class.

On Monday, Kollie announced that he would reunite with Lea on West End at Vandy.