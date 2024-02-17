NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt lost a three-run lead and was out-hit 10-3 by Florida Atlantic in a 5-4 loss at Hawkins Field on Saturday.

The Owls rallied for three runs off Sam Hliboki in the sixth, erasing a 4-1 deficit. FAU won it on a seventh-inning sacrifice fly from Carter Brady.

Hliboki was effective in the fifth, throwing a perfect inning. But the Owls strung together two doubles and two singles in the sixth to push ahead.

FAU reliever Bryan Boully slammed the door at the end, hurling 3 2/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

Bryce Cunningham started and gave Vanderbilt four good innings, firing 77 pitches over four innings with five strikeouts, three hits, three walks and one run.

The Owls scored first when Brandon Leroux smacked two-out single to center in the first. But Vandy's Jayden Davis slammed a two-out double to give Vanderbilt a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the inning.

In the fourth, Vanderbilt loaded the bases on a walk, single and error and Troy LaNeve came home on a wild pitch. Jonathan Vastine’s ground-out scored another run.

But the Commodores did little more as Boully's off-speed stuff proved too tough to hit on a sunny day with temperatures hovering in the low-30s. Vanderbilt had just two runners in the final three innings and none got past first.



