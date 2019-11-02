Here's a look at what happened on offense in VU's 24-7 loss to South Carolina.

The Commodores’ first drive was almost exactly like you’d try to draw it up. VU was able to control the clock with running and short passes—and the aid of three Carolina penalties. Quarterback Riley Neal c apped the 11-play, 77-yard drive by finding a wide-open Cam Johnson for an easy 27-yard touchdown throw.

Neal went out after that touchdown pass. From that point on, Vanderbilt ran 39 plays for 112 yards and turned it over twice. Johnson's 26-yard catch was VU's longest gain of the night; from that point on, it didn't have a play over 18 yards.

There was also the obligatory clock management issue, when the Commodores, down 14-7, had the ball about 30 yards from Ryley Guay's field goal range and didn't make decisions that showed a sense of urgency to put points on the board.

VU also punted on fourth-and-2 from the Carolina 39.

Other than that, there's not much to say that either SEC Network color commentator Jordan Rodgers or I haven't already said here.