What went right

AJ Newberry has shown some flashes of being a real difference maker for Vanderbilt. If properly utilized, it feels as if Newberry can potentially mask some of Vanderbilt's issues in protection. The freshman running back sticking around will likely result in him picking up a bigger role in 2024. Sedrick Alexander also did some nice things on the ground in the second half.

Freshman receivers Junior Sherrill and London Humphreys also did some nice things in the receiving game, as did Will Sheppard, who seemed to have his best game in recent memory despite being below 100%.

What went wrong

Vanderbilt's offense didn't give it a chance, even against a group without a high-powered attack.

The Commodores threw for just 166 yards, ran for 100 and went 2-for-14 on third down. 266 yards of total offense doesn't cut it.

Neither does Vanderbilt beating itself. For much of Saturday's outing, it felt as if it was one step forward and two steps backwards for that group.

Timely penalties, drops and poor play calling put the Commodores behind the eight ball, after that Clark Lea's team never got in front of it. So did the protection that resulted in Ken Seals being sacked six times.

It also feels as if Vanderbilt's playmakers aren't always being put in positions to succeed. First down runs up the middle and a gameplan involving a two quarterback system don't often do that.

There's obviously something there for Vanderbilt in the passing game, it just takes so long to capture. Whether that be because of protection, or drops, or Seals' play or something else. That feels like the theme of the entire group in 2023.

Untapped potential.

Grade: F

Vanderbilt's offense didn't score throughout the entire first half and put it nowhere near a position to win. When the offense did get going it felt like it was too little too late.

It's been too little and too late far too often for that group at FirstBank Stadium this season.

Offensive MVP: Sedrick Alexander and AJ Newberry

This week provided a challenge to find many positives. Vanderbilt's freshman running backs gave it some, though.

Alexander and Newberry both flashed with long runs and 66 total yards, that's not enough moving forward but not completely discouraging either.