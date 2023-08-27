Vanderbilt took the field at FirstBank stadium for the first time of 2023 on Saturday night and took care of business.

What went right

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea's team showed plenty of signs as to what its offense could be on Saturday night.

Sophomore quarterback AJ Swann made some bad decisions with the football but did stay calm under pressure, made a few impressive throws off of different platforms and put Vanderbilt in a position to win. Maybe best of all; he got some support.

First it was Patrick Smith who got the Commodores offense kickstarted with a 21-yard touchdown run on its first drive, then it was Jayden McGowan who chipped in a 97-yard kickoff return as well as 83 combined receiving and rushing yards, Will Sheppard also added two touchdowns.

It's clear that the quarterback will have options, they won't just be limited to those three, either. Sophomore running back Chase Gillespie had flashes of physicality and served as a competent safety blanket for Swann out of the backfield at times. A story about Vanderbilt's offensive performance also wouldn't be complete without mentioning London Humphreys' 32-yard touchdown reception, which came as his first college reception and first college touchdown.

It wasn't just the performance through the air that kept Vanderbilt ahead, it was also its ability to take care of the ball. Swann led the Commodores to a turnover-less performance and gave it opportunities to hold on against Timmy Chang's team.

Putting up 35 points on a night like Saturday tells plenty about the ability Vanderbilt has on offense, that was clear on Saturday.

What went wrong

Vanderbilt was far from as sharp as it was in last years' opener.

Offensive coordinator Joey Lynch's offense was far more talented than Hawaii's defense but left plenty of food on the plate. That was rooted largely in sloppy penalties that ended up costing Vanderbilt 33 yards on the night, three sacks that pushed the Commodores offense back 26 yards in total and nine tackles for loss that the offense surrendered for 44 yards.

For an offensive line with as much experience as Vanderbilt's it feels like it has to be better. Vanderbilt had the opportunity to run Hawaii off the field by winning in the trenches but had to fight to stay ahead for much of Saturday's outing, that feels like a direct result of the battle in the trenches.

The Commodores charted just 39 rushing yards on Saturday night after dominating with 404 in 2022's opener. That feels like a result of Vanderbilt's struggles on the offensive line at times as well as the trouble it had at times with extending runs.

Player of the game

Sheppard is the answer that sticks out. McGowan was plenty effective on Saturday but without Sheppard, it's not fun to imagine where Vanderbilt would be heading into Alabama A&M week.

The 6-foot-3 receiver almost made a costly mistake with a drop on an onside kick but caught a break that kept Vanderbilt in the game. The rest of Sheppard's performance made up for that, though.

The star receiver made two plays on the goal line that resulted in touchdowns and charted 68 yards on six receptions.

If there was any question, Sheppard gave some validity to the claim that he's the best player on Vanderbilt's roster.

Final grade: B

It's hard to be overly critical of a 35-point performance but Vanderbilt did leave some food on the plate and succumbed to sloppy play at times on Saturday. It also struggled to establish the run at times which could hurt it down the line. The positives outweigh the negatives from Saturday night, though.