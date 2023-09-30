What went right

Vanderbilt's offense made significantly better decisions on Saturday and did the little things better than it has previously. In other words; it didn't beat itself. That's a step forward for a group that's done that for much of 2023.

Backup quarterback Ken Seals showed some poise and veteran-ness, if you will. The senior quarterback completed 20 of his 31 passes and finished with just _ interceptions.

Seals also did a nice job extending plays when his pocket collapsed, particularly to freshman running back Sedrick Alexander who proved to be a capable receiving threat with seven receptions that went for 65 yards.

The resurgence of Will Sheppard in the fourth quarter also proved to be a positive, the senior wide receiver was bottled up for just one catch and eight yards through three quarters but gave Vanderbilt some life with two receptions that went for 60 yards and a touchdown. Vanderbilt's best playmaker made plays as it aimed to mount a comeback.

Sheppard's two big catches gave Vanderbilt some momentum that carried into its next drive that ended in a 45-yard touchdown reception by freshman speedster Junior Sherrill.

What went wrong

The composure and good decision making that Vanderbilt showed was encouraging but may have came at the expense of its explosive passing game. Vanderbilt found that late in the game but that wasn't until this one was close to out of reach.

For much of Saturday's contest, it felt as if Vanderbilt's offense was bottled up and didn't trust itself enough to take shots down the field. When those shots were taken good things generally happened, but they weren't taken nearly enough when it mattered.

Part of the Commodore offense being bottled up was due to its poor rushing attack throughout the afternoon, as well. The Commodores ran for just 38 yards in the first half of Saturday's contest, that attack felt predictable for much of the half.

The leader in yards in that half was wide receiver Jayden McGowan, who had 16 yards on two carries that were both jet sweeps.

Vanderbilt finished with just 41 total yards on the ground while rushing for just 2.1 yards per carry.

The Commodores' offensive line can't go blameless in this, either. Seals had some clean pockets at times but had plenty of breakdowns throughout the afternoon. That was all brought to light as Vanderbilt made its final push in this one and had its drive ended by a sack on fourth down.

Player of the game: Will Sheppard

Sheppard needed to step up after last week's quiet outing and the veteran receiver stepped up to the plate.

The Georgia native finished this one with five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. Vanderbilt's offense likely wouldn't have gotten going without the contributions it got from its veteran receiver.

Grade: D +

Vanderbilt showed flashes again and didn't shoot itself in the foot as much as it had perviously but ultimately wasn't good enough to win this one.

21 points doesn't get it done against an opponent like this, especially with the performances that the Commodore defense had.

The Commodore offense also leaves with the same questions about its offensive line play and running game that it had heading into Saturday.