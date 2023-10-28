What went right

Walter Taylor did some nice things for Vanderbilt, particularly in the run game. It feels as if the young quarterback's running ability can mask some other deficiencies in Vanderbilt's offensive operation.

Taylor's downfield throwing ability isn't polished but the way he brought another element to the Commodore offense that allowed it to move the ball downfield. The talented quarterback did flash some immense potential as a downfield thrower, though. Particularly on a throw down the sideline to Junior Sherrill that set Vanderbilt up for its first score of the night.

Perhaps Taylor's running ability can open up things for Vanderbilt's backs, too.

There's going to be lumps with Taylor and Vanderbilt's lack of stability at quarterback is concerning, but it felt like Vanderbilt's offense had some real momentum for the first time in a few weeks under the young quarterback.

What went wrong

Vanderbilt had 11 passing yards at halftime, if that doesn't sum this one up it's hard to find something that does.

You can't win like that, not in the SEC and definitely not against a ranked team at their house. You also can't win while going _-for-_ on third down and _-for-_ on fourth down.

Vanderbilt had to equalize this one with explosive plays and it didn't. It's passing game wasn't good enough, its offensive line wasn't good enough and it even when they were the Commodores couldn't complement it with full drives with any sort of consistency.

Vanderbilt's quarterback situation also hasn't been consistent, the messaging hasn't been. The plan hasn't been, either. It's hard to see how that helps anyone.

seven points isn't enough against Ole Miss, no matter who you are. There's a lot wrong with the offense and it's hard to think that those things can be summed up in a short "what went wrong" section.

Even if Taylor's running opens some things up, finding a consistent passing game still feels

Grade: F

Taylor did some nice things and Vanderbilt moved the ball at times but the Commodores gave themselves no chance by only scoring seven points.

Scoring less touchdowns than you have turnovers is generally an indicator of that.

Offensive MVP: Walter Taylor

Taylor has plenty of growth left to go in his game but added a nice element to the Commodore offense and flashed some big time potential.

The young quarterback finished with 59 rushing yards on 20 attempts and 38 passing yards while going 4-for-12. That isn't fantastic by any means, but the spark Taylor gave Vanderbilt was tangible.