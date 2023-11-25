Instant analysis of Vanderbilt's offense in its 48-24 to Tennessee.

What went right:

Vanderbilt's freshmen also flashed on Saturday, particularly in the first drive of the game. Sedrick Alexander took Vanderbilt's first play from scrimmage for a 17-yard run, the Texas native followed it up with a 16-yard reception on the next play.

To end the drive, freshman receiver Junior Sherrill punched in an end around for a 19-yard score.

Big picture, Vanderbilt's biggest positive was likely the way it protected the ball. The Commodores didn't turn it over on Saturday for the first time since week zero.

What went wrong:

When you lose by 24 points, there is plenty of wrong. It's the same things that have plauged Vanderbilt all season.

Swann got hit consistently, even after the whistle at times, and had to leave the game after being thrown down on a sack. Vanderbilt also didn't make it as easy as it could've on him by complementing him with a consistent run game.

Vanderbilt threw for just 228 yards, ran for just 78 yards and was outgained 617 to 306.

Grade: D

Vanderbilt was good early and didn't turn it over but ultimately lacked explosion and fell short by over 20 points.

Offensive MVP: AJ Swann

Swann returned from injury and really battled despite being hit a few times after the whistle. The numbers aren't flashy but a few of Swann's throws were. What stands out in particular was Swann not throwing an interception after his struggles in that area earlier this season.