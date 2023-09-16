What went right

The positives that Vanderbilt can draw from Saturday are all largely related to response.

Vanderbilt went two quarters without scoring and gave up 30 unanswered points but found a way back into this one behind a few late drives led by AJ Swann after his return to the contest.

Of course, that couldn't be said without the Commodores late drive that ended in a Quincy Skinner touchdown. The other two ended in a Justin Ball touchdown and a 49-yard field goal that curved in.

Beyond that it was a Vanderbilt freshman that stood out, once again.

It was the 56-yard touchdown and deep pass to London Humphreys that was the most significant. Humphreys is among the offense's biggest bright spots and showed off some tremendous ability again on Saturday.

What went wrong

The same things that have plagued Vanderbilt all along.

Vanderbilt's offense was the best defense to itself on Saturday night.

Jacob Borcila's missed field goal that ultimately put Vanderbilt out of this one was just a microcosm of that.

In just the first half, Vanderbilt handed UNLV 13 points off of turnovers. The first came on a fumble that came on the transfer from AJ Swann to Junior Sherrill, that one resulted in a 41-yard touchdown return for UNLV. The second was a result of poor execution on a punt that led to UNLV fielding the ball within the Vanderbilt 10 yard line and finishing with a field. Then it was an interception by Swann that put UNLV in field goal range to set it up for a halftime lead.

Perhaps the worst part of that interception came after the whistle, with Swann laying on the ground and being attended to by trainers. Vanderbilt's sophomore quarterback walked off the field grimacing in pain and not moving his right arm. The quarterback did eventually return to the game in the third quarter, though.

That came after Swann was sacked two times and hit probably twice as many times. One of those hits came on a short run where Swann was hit hard near the head and was the victim of a targeting penalty. The sophomore quarterback was also hit particularly hard by a blindside blitz where a corner was left uncovered.

Vanderbilt's offensive line really hampered it on Saturday, not only in the passing game but also in the run game, where it felt like the Commodores' backs had little to no room to operate.

Those backs finished with just 90 total rushing yards as well as yards per carry.

It's hard to find positives here. Vanderbilt fumbled five times while losing three of those, turned it over four times, went on a scoring drought that lasted over two quarters, couldn't effectively establish the run, struggled up front, was inconsistent in the passing game and couldn't seal the deal late.

Offensive player of the game: London Humphreys

Humphreys is really emerging as a viable option for Vanderbilt despite having a few veterans ahead of him. It's not often that a freshman earns the trust of his quarterback this quickly, but it feels as if Humphreys has.

A positive look towards the future involves Humphreys and his ability to become a big-time playmaker for Vanderbilt.

Grade: D+

Vanderbilt did some nice things late but didn't put together an offensive performance worthy of much praise.

The Commodores should've won this game but made far too many mistakes to do so. It was a brutal offensive night in every sense of the word and the worst part is that it wasn't uncommon for this group.