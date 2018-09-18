Offensive snap counts, PFF game grades for Notre Dame game
Here are snap counts and game grades for Vanderbilt in its 22-17 loss at Notre Dame, according to Pro Football Focus.PFF offers independent analysis of each snap of the game. These may or may not b...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news