OL target Anthony Miles recaps return trip to Vandy
Ramsay (Ala.) offensive lineman Anthony Miles picked up his first offer from Vanderbilt back on January 20th.Since then, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect has visited Nashville twice. That included ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news