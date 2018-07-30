In Week eight, Vanderbilt will travel to Fayetteville to play Arkansas on October 27. Here's a closer look at the Razorbacks as of late-July. Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats from 2017 included. In the "honors" section, preseason all-conference honors are listed according to Athlon's ("ATH"), Lindy's ("LIN") and Phil Steele ("PS").

Arkansas projected offensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes QB Ty Storey, Jr. 6-2, 220 Saw game action twice in 2017 RB Devwah Whaley, Jr. 5-11, 185 PS 4th 127 - 559 - 7 rush, 8-56 rec. WR Jonathan Nance, Jr. 6-0, 170 37 - 539 - 5 rec. WR LaMichael Pettway, Jr. 6-2, 225 6 - 92 rec., played 9 times in '17 WR Jared Cornelius, Sr. 5-11, 207 5 - 43 - 1 rec. in 3 G before injury TE Austin Cantrell, Jr. 6-3, 253 13 - 85 rec. LT Colton Jackson 6-5, 300 Started 10 games at LT in '17 LG Hjalte Froholdt 6-5, 315 PS 1st, LIN 2nd, ATH 3rd Started every game at LG in '17 C Dylan Hays 6-3, 290 Saw action in 10 games in '17 RG Johnny Gibson 6-4, 340 Started all 12 games, 6 at RT RT Brian Wallace 6-6, 323 PS 2nd, Started last 7 games at RT PK Connor Limpert 6-1, 180 8-9 on FG attempts in '17

The 2018 Arkansas offense will be drastically different from the pro-style offense former head coach Bret Bielema implemented. First-year head coach Chad Morris walks into Fayetteville in the midst of a rebuilding era for Razorback football. Morris spent the previous three seasons at SMU, going 14-23 with a 7-6 2017 season. Ty Storey and Cole Kelley are candidates to start at quarterback in the Razorbacks' season opener against Eastern Illinois. Storey, an Arkansas native, saw action in two games a year ago but, did not record any notable statistics. Kelley played nine games and started four against Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Coastal Carolina. With Kelley's obvious edge in experience, most people around the Southeastern Conference believe he'll be the Week One starter. At running back, junior Devwah Whaley returns in hopes of bouncing back from a disappointing 2017 season, when his yards per carry dropped from 5.5 the previous season to 4.4. He'll share running back duties with Chase Hayden and T.J. Hammonds. The receiving corps will be led by senior Jared Cornelius and junior Jonathan Nance. Cornelius saw action in three games a year ago before sustaining an achilles injury in the third game and missed the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Nance started six games in 2017 and led the team in every receiving category. A few young underclassmen who could emerge include Deon Stewart, Jordan Jones, and DeVion Warren. The offensive line returns all but one starter from the 2017 group which performed moderately well. The Razorbacks replace All-American center Frank Ragnow, who was a dominating force in the middle as a run blocker. Despite the loss of a team leader, this unit is poised to maintain its consistency through the 2018 season.

Arkansas projected defensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes DE Gabe Richardson, Jr. 6-3, 247 6 defensive snaps in '17 DT McTelvin Agim, Jr. 6-3, 280 ATH 2nd tm., PS 3rd 37 TT, 7.5 TFL, 2.5 sck, 3 PBU, DT T.J. Smith, Jr. 6-3, 306 26 TT, 4 TFL, 2 sck, 1 FF DE Randy Ramsey, Sr. 6-4, 230 PS 4th 42 TT, 5.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 2 sck LB Dre Greenlaw, Sr. 6-0, 226 LIN 2nd, PS 4th 103 TT, 2 PBU, 1.5 TFL, 1 sck LB De'Jon Harris, Jr. 6-0, 240 ATH 1st tm., PS 2nd 115 TT, 8.5 TFL, 3.5 sck LB D'Vone McClure 6-2, 225 Hasn't seen game action CB Ryan Pulley, Sr. 5-11, 200 LIN 2nd, Out for season w/ injury in '17 CB Chevin Calloway, So. 5-10, 183 10 TT, 2 PBU, played in all 12 games SS Kamren Curl, So. 6-2, 190 46 TT, 8 PBU, started 11 games at CB FS Santos Ramirez, Sr. 6-2, 195 PS 3rd 63 TT, 3 FF, 8 PBU P Blake Johnson, Jr. 6-0, 170 36.6 avg net, 46 touchbacks

Arkansas returns seven starters from one of the Power Five's worst units in 2017. The Razorbacks surrendered 36.2 points per game, which ranked last in the SEC and 115th nationally. In the front seven, the Razorbacks will be anchored by fellow juniors McTelvin Agim and former Vanderbilt commitment T.J. Smith, who had solid seasons in 2017. On the edges, the Hogs will rely on Gabe Richardson and Randy Ramsey. The linebackers could be the strength of the Razorback defense, with All-SEC candidates Dre Greenlaw and De'Jon Harris leading the way. This group must improve on defending the run after finishing 11th in the SEC in that category. The secondary returns loads of experience but, will be forced to mix and match due to limited depth heading into fall camp. Santos Ramirez and Kamren Curl essentially switched positions after Morris brought in a new defensive scheme.

MATCHUP ANALYSIS

This matchup may appear to tilt towards Arkansas having a home field advantage. However, the equalizer may be that the Razorbacks change schemes on both sides of the ball. There are plenty of unknowns surrounding Arkansas program due to the lack of depth at many key spots on both offense and defense. Vanderbilt has an experienced quarterback in Kyle Shurmur, which could be a difference-maker. The Razorbacks figure to be a slight favorite at home. However, this is a game Vandy can win.

ARKANSAS, AT A GLANCE