Opponent preview: Arkansas
In Week eight, Vanderbilt will travel to Fayetteville to play Arkansas on October 27. Here's a closer look at the Razorbacks as of late-July.
Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats from 2017 included. In the "honors" section, preseason all-conference honors are listed according to Athlon's ("ATH"), Lindy's ("LIN") and Phil Steele ("PS").
|POS
|Player, Yr.
|Ht./Wt.
|Honors, 2017 key stats/notes
|
QB
|
Ty Storey, Jr.
|
6-2, 220
|
Saw game action twice in 2017
|
RB
|
Devwah Whaley, Jr.
|
5-11, 185
|
PS 4th
127 - 559 - 7 rush, 8-56 rec.
|
WR
|
Jonathan Nance, Jr.
|
6-0, 170
|
37 - 539 - 5 rec.
|
WR
|
LaMichael Pettway, Jr.
|
6-2, 225
|
6 - 92 rec., played 9 times in '17
|
WR
|
Jared Cornelius, Sr.
|
5-11, 207
|
5 - 43 - 1 rec. in 3 G before injury
|
TE
|
Austin Cantrell, Jr.
|
6-3, 253
|
13 - 85 rec.
|
LT
|
Colton Jackson
|
6-5, 300
|
Started 10 games at LT in '17
|
LG
|
Hjalte Froholdt
|
6-5, 315
|
PS 1st, LIN 2nd, ATH 3rd
Started every game at LG in '17
|
C
|
Dylan Hays
|
6-3, 290
|
Saw action in 10 games in '17
|
RG
|
Johnny Gibson
|
6-4, 340
|
Started all 12 games, 6 at RT
|
RT
|
Brian Wallace
|
6-6, 323
|
PS 2nd,
Started last 7 games at RT
|
PK
|
Connor Limpert
|
6-1, 180
|
8-9 on FG attempts in '17
The 2018 Arkansas offense will be drastically different from the pro-style offense former head coach Bret Bielema implemented. First-year head coach Chad Morris walks into Fayetteville in the midst of a rebuilding era for Razorback football. Morris spent the previous three seasons at SMU, going 14-23 with a 7-6 2017 season.
Ty Storey and Cole Kelley are candidates to start at quarterback in the Razorbacks' season opener against Eastern Illinois. Storey, an Arkansas native, saw action in two games a year ago but, did not record any notable statistics. Kelley played nine games and started four against Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Coastal Carolina. With Kelley's obvious edge in experience, most people around the Southeastern Conference believe he'll be the Week One starter.
At running back, junior Devwah Whaley returns in hopes of bouncing back from a disappointing 2017 season, when his yards per carry dropped from 5.5 the previous season to 4.4. He'll share running back duties with Chase Hayden and T.J. Hammonds.
The receiving corps will be led by senior Jared Cornelius and junior Jonathan Nance. Cornelius saw action in three games a year ago before sustaining an achilles injury in the third game and missed the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Nance started six games in 2017 and led the team in every receiving category. A few young underclassmen who could emerge include Deon Stewart, Jordan Jones, and DeVion Warren.
The offensive line returns all but one starter from the 2017 group which performed moderately well. The Razorbacks replace All-American center Frank Ragnow, who was a dominating force in the middle as a run blocker. Despite the loss of a team leader, this unit is poised to maintain its consistency through the 2018 season.
|POS
|Player, Yr.
|Ht./Wt.
|Honors, 2017 key stats/notes
|
DE
|
Gabe Richardson, Jr.
|
6-3, 247
|
6 defensive snaps in '17
|
DT
|
McTelvin Agim, Jr.
|
6-3, 280
|
ATH 2nd tm., PS 3rd
37 TT, 7.5 TFL, 2.5 sck, 3 PBU,
|
DT
|
T.J. Smith, Jr.
|
6-3, 306
|
26 TT, 4 TFL, 2 sck, 1 FF
|
DE
|
Randy Ramsey, Sr.
|
6-4, 230
|
PS 4th
42 TT, 5.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 2 sck
|
LB
|
Dre Greenlaw, Sr.
|
6-0, 226
|
LIN 2nd, PS 4th
103 TT, 2 PBU, 1.5 TFL, 1 sck
|
LB
|
De'Jon Harris, Jr.
|
6-0, 240
|
ATH 1st tm., PS 2nd
115 TT, 8.5 TFL, 3.5 sck
|
LB
|
D'Vone McClure
|
6-2, 225
|
Hasn't seen game action
|
CB
|
Ryan Pulley, Sr.
|
5-11, 200
|
LIN 2nd,
Out for season w/ injury in '17
|
CB
|
Chevin Calloway, So.
|
5-10, 183
|
10 TT, 2 PBU, played in all 12 games
|
SS
|
Kamren Curl, So.
|
6-2, 190
|
46 TT, 8 PBU, started 11 games at CB
|
FS
|
Santos Ramirez, Sr.
|
6-2, 195
|
PS 3rd
63 TT, 3 FF, 8 PBU
|
P
|
Blake Johnson, Jr.
|
6-0, 170
|
36.6 avg net, 46 touchbacks
Arkansas returns seven starters from one of the Power Five's worst units in 2017. The Razorbacks surrendered 36.2 points per game, which ranked last in the SEC and 115th nationally.
In the front seven, the Razorbacks will be anchored by fellow juniors McTelvin Agim and former Vanderbilt commitment T.J. Smith, who had solid seasons in 2017. On the edges, the Hogs will rely on Gabe Richardson and Randy Ramsey.
The linebackers could be the strength of the Razorback defense, with All-SEC candidates Dre Greenlaw and De'Jon Harris leading the way. This group must improve on defending the run after finishing 11th in the SEC in that category.
The secondary returns loads of experience but, will be forced to mix and match due to limited depth heading into fall camp. Santos Ramirez and Kamren Curl essentially switched positions after Morris brought in a new defensive scheme.
MATCHUP ANALYSIS
This matchup may appear to tilt towards Arkansas having a home field advantage. However, the equalizer may be that the Razorbacks change schemes on both sides of the ball.
There are plenty of unknowns surrounding Arkansas program due to the lack of depth at many key spots on both offense and defense. Vanderbilt has an experienced quarterback in Kyle Shurmur, which could be a difference-maker.
The Razorbacks figure to be a slight favorite at home. However, this is a game Vandy can win.
ARKANSAS, AT A GLANCE
2017 record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)
Coach: Chad Morris (first year at Arkansas)
PPG, total offense in 2017: 28.8, 345
PPG, total defense in 2017: 36.2, 434
Turnover margin: minus-1
Athlon's preseason FBS power rank: 59
ESPN preseason FPI: 50
Lindy's preseason FBS power rank: 74
Phil Steele preseason FBS power rank: 77
S&P preseason rank: 91