In week six, Vanderbilt will welcome the Florida Gators to Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday, October 13. Here's a closer look at the Gators as of mid-July.

The Gators' 2017 was a tumultuous one. UF's starting running back and star receiver did not play due to suspensions prior to the season opener, and the offensive line was hampered with injuries throughout the season. Now, ex-Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen comes in to revamp the offense, and Gators fans should be ecstatic about what he'll bring.

Former coach Jim McElwain's offense averaged a meager 22 points per game and never found stability at quarterback. Feleipe Franks, Luke Del Rio, and Malik Zaire all played quarterback for the Gators at least once in 2017. Franks was the most consistent but, didn't perform to the level of Gator fans' liking. Del Rio showed flashes of brilliance but, could never put an entire game together. Zaire's time was a disaster, and he left the program. It appears Franks will be the starter in Week 1, with sophomore Kyle Trask behind him.

At running back, Mullen will rely on junior Jordan Scarlett, who sat out 2017 due to a suspension. Returnees LaMical Perine and Malik Davis combined for 1,088 total yards on the ground last year. Adarius Lemons will also be in the mix competing in a loaded Gators backfield that has potential to be one of the best in the conference.

The Gators have potential at receiver if they can stay healthy and out of trouble. Mullen places a lot of emphasis on the latter.

"I think when you look at these young men, and they’re coming in from all different backgrounds in a different situation, every day we talk about decision-making, how that decision is going to affect you, how is it going to affect your teammates, how does it affect your family, how does it affect our football program, " Mullen said.

Tyre Cleveland will be Franks' top target due to his experience and big-play abilities in meaningful conference games. Kadarius Toney, Van Jefferson, and Josh Hammond round out the receiving corps, with Jefferson transferring in from Ole Miss. The NCAA hasn't cleared him to play in 2018 but, he'll be an immediate difference-maker if he does.

The offensive line returns all five starters from a year ago and is poised to have yet another solid season in 2018. Despite giving up 37 sacks in 2017, the Gators have faith they will improve upon that number. Jawaan Taylor and T.J. McCoy hold the most starts in 2017 and will be the two leaders this unit will rely on in 2018.