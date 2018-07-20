Opponent preview: Florida
In week six, Vanderbilt will welcome the Florida Gators to Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday, October 13. Here's a closer look at the Gators as of mid-July.
Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats from 2017 included. In the "honors" section, preseason all-conference honors are listed according to Athlon's ("ATH"), Lindy's ("LIN") and Phil Steele ("PS").
|POS
|Player, Yr.
|Ht./Wt.
|Honors, 2017 key stats/notes
|
QB
|
Feleipe Franks, So.
|
6-5, 227
|
125-229, 55%, 1,438 yd, 9 TD, 8 int
|
RB
|
Jordan Scarlett, Jr.
|
5-10, 213
|
PS, ATH 3rd
Didn't play in 2017 (suspension)
|
WR
|
Tyrie Cleveland, Jr.
|
6-2, 205
|
22 - 410 - 2 rec.
|
WR
|
Kadarius Toney, So
|
5-11, 194
|
ATH 2nd (all-purpose player)
15 - 152 rec.
|
WR
|
Van Jefferson, Jr.
|
6-2, 192
|
999 yds. in 2 seasons at Ole Miss
|
TE
|
C'yontai Lewis, Sr.
|
6-4, 235
|
Started 11 games, 42 yds.
|
LT
|
Martez Ivey, Sr.
|
6-5, 315
|
PS, LIN 1st, ATH 2nd
Started all 11 games in '17.
|
LG
|
Brett Heggie, So
|
6-3, 330
|
Started 8 games in 2017 (Injured Week 9)
|
C
|
T.J. McCoy, Jr.
|
6-1, 315
|
9 games, all starts, in 2017
|
RG
|
Fredrick Johnson, Sr.
|
6-6, 330
|
11 games, 10 starts at RG in 2017
|
RT
|
Jawaan Taylor, Jr.
|
6-5, 360
|
10 starts at RT in 2017, 1 at LG
|
PK
|
Evan McPherson, Fr.
|
6-0, 166
|
Made 60-yd FG as a high school senior
The Gators' 2017 was a tumultuous one. UF's starting running back and star receiver did not play due to suspensions prior to the season opener, and the offensive line was hampered with injuries throughout the season. Now, ex-Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen comes in to revamp the offense, and Gators fans should be ecstatic about what he'll bring.
Former coach Jim McElwain's offense averaged a meager 22 points per game and never found stability at quarterback. Feleipe Franks, Luke Del Rio, and Malik Zaire all played quarterback for the Gators at least once in 2017. Franks was the most consistent but, didn't perform to the level of Gator fans' liking. Del Rio showed flashes of brilliance but, could never put an entire game together. Zaire's time was a disaster, and he left the program. It appears Franks will be the starter in Week 1, with sophomore Kyle Trask behind him.
At running back, Mullen will rely on junior Jordan Scarlett, who sat out 2017 due to a suspension. Returnees LaMical Perine and Malik Davis combined for 1,088 total yards on the ground last year. Adarius Lemons will also be in the mix competing in a loaded Gators backfield that has potential to be one of the best in the conference.
The Gators have potential at receiver if they can stay healthy and out of trouble. Mullen places a lot of emphasis on the latter.
"I think when you look at these young men, and they’re coming in from all different backgrounds in a different situation, every day we talk about decision-making, how that decision is going to affect you, how is it going to affect your teammates, how does it affect your family, how does it affect our football program, " Mullen said.
Tyre Cleveland will be Franks' top target due to his experience and big-play abilities in meaningful conference games. Kadarius Toney, Van Jefferson, and Josh Hammond round out the receiving corps, with Jefferson transferring in from Ole Miss. The NCAA hasn't cleared him to play in 2018 but, he'll be an immediate difference-maker if he does.
The offensive line returns all five starters from a year ago and is poised to have yet another solid season in 2018. Despite giving up 37 sacks in 2017, the Gators have faith they will improve upon that number. Jawaan Taylor and T.J. McCoy hold the most starts in 2017 and will be the two leaders this unit will rely on in 2018.
|POS
|Player, Yr.
|Ht.Wt.
|Honors, 2017 key stats/notes
|
DE
|
Jabari Zuniga, Jr
|
6-3, 245
|
PS 3rd
34 TT, 4 TFL, 4 sk,
|
NT
|
Khairi Clark, Sr.
|
6-2, 315
|
11 starts in 2017, 13 TT
|
DT
|
Tedarrell Slaton, So.
|
6-6, 334
|
11 games in 2017, 11 TT
|
LB
|
CeCe Jefferson, Sr.
|
6-1, 242
|
ATH, LIN 2nd, PS 4th
47 TT, 9 TFL, 4.5 sk
|
LB
|
Vosean Joseph, Jr.
|
6-1, 226
|
Started 10 games, 55 TT, 4 TFL
|
LB
|
David Reese, Jr.
|
6-0, 240
|
PS 1st, LIN 3rd
102 TT, 10 TFL
|
LB
|
Chauncy Gardner-Johnson, Jr
|
6-0, 207
|
ATH, PS 2nd, LIN 3rd
58 TT, 6 TFL, 7 PBU, 2 INT
|
CB
|
Marco Wilson, So.
|
6-0, 180
|
ATH 2nd, PS 4th
34 TT, 10 PBU
|
CB
|
C.J. Henderson, So.
|
6-1, 182
|
PS 2nd, ATH 3rd
22 TT, 4 PBU, 4 INT
|
SS
|
Jaewon Taylor, Jr.
|
6-0, 187
|
Started 5 games in 2017, 34 TT
|
FS
|
Brad Stewart, So.
|
6-0, 191
|
Played in 11 games, 13 TT
|
P
|
Tommy Townsend, Jr.
|
6-1, 196
|
ATH 3rd, PS 4th
Tennessee transfer (Sat out 2017)
The Gators return nine starters from one of the best units in the conference in 2017. That typically means the following season will be even better. New defensive coordinator Todd Grantham enters Gainesville with his attacking-style 3-4 defense in place. Due to Grantham's extended experience running this style of defense, the Gators' transition should be seamless.
In 2017, the Gators allowed 154 rushing yards per game, which resulted in a middle-of-the-road national ranking. While defending the run was the weak spot of the defense, the secondary shined in 2017 in terms of passing yards surrendered per game.
In the front seven, Jabari Zuniga and CeCe Jefferson will be the key cogs if the Gators want to be an efficient defense in 2018. Both Zuniga and Jefferson have seen significant playing time. Juniors David Reese and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson are poised for breakout seasons after combining for 160 tackles in 2017.
The secondary loses veteran leaders Duke Dawson and Nick Washington, but Marco Wilson and C.J. Henderson will thrive in their expanded roles. In 2017, the Gators allowed just 195 passing yards per game, which ranked 28th nationally.
MATCHUP ANALYSIS
Florida will be considered the favorite in this one, but the Commodores have played UF close in recent years.
The key to this game will be which team throws the ball more efficiently. Last season, Vanderbilt had the Gators on the ropes in the second half but, the Gators captured the momentum early in the second half and never let up. Similar to 2017, the Commodores will be coming off another slug-fest in Athens against Georgia.
Considering who Vanderbilt plays leading up to this contest, most oddsmakers will give the 'Dores zero chance to win this game. Despite the slim odds, if Vanderbilt can control the clock and avoid getting mauled in the trenches, the Gators could be in for a ride.
FLORIDA, AT A GLANCE
2017 record: 4-7 (3-5 SEC)
Coach: Dan Mullen (first year at Florida)
PPG, total offense in 2017: 22.1, 336
PPG, total defense in 2017: 27.3, 349
Turnover margin: minus-3
Athlon's preseason FBS power rank: 17
ESPN preseason FPI: 21
Lindy's preseason FBS power rank: 28
Phil Steele preseason FBS power rank: 23
S&P preseason rank: 15