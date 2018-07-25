Opponent preview: Kentucky
In Week Seven, Vanderbilt will travel to Lexington to play Kentucky on October 20. Here's a closer look at the Wildcats as of late-July.
Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats from 2017 included. In the "honors" section, preseason all-conference honors are listed according to Athlon's ("ATH"), Lindy's ("LIN") and Phil Steele ("PS").
|POS
|Player, Yr.
|Ht./Wt.
|Honors, 2017 key stats/notes
|
QB
|
Gunnar Hoak, So.
|
6-4, 206
|
Hasn't seen game action yet
|
RB
|
Benny Snell Jr., Jr.
|
5-11, 223
|
LIN 1st, PS 1st, ATH 1st
262 - 1,333 - 19 rush, 10-72 rec.
|
WR
|
Dorian Baker, Sr.
|
6-3, 205
|
Sat out 2017 with injury
|
WR
|
Lynn Bowden, So.
|
6-1, 195
|
ATH 3rd as all-purpose player
17 - 210 rec.
|
WR
|
Tavin Richardson, Jr.
|
6-3, 207
|
27 - 371 - 1 rec.
|
TE
|
C.J. Conrad
|
6-5, 252
|
ATH, LIN, PS 2nd
16 - 286 - 4 rec.
|
LT
|
Landon Young, Jr.
|
6-7, 305
|
13 games, started 6 at RT
|
LG
|
Logan Stenberg, Jr.
|
6-6, 320
|
Started all 13 games at RG in '17
|
C
|
Drake Jackson, So.
|
6-2, 303
|
10 games, started at C final 7
|
RG
|
Bunchy Stallings, Sr.
|
6-3, 305
|
ATH 3rd,
Started in 12 of 13 games
|
RT
|
George Asafo-Adjei, Sr.
|
6-5, 315
|
13 games, started 7 at RT
|
PK
|
Chance Poore, Fr.
|
6-3, 200
|
No. 1 kicker in the 2018 class by Prokicker.com
The Wildcats will have to find a way to replace starting quarterback Stephen Johnson who carried the offense the majority of 2017. Despite losing their leader, running back Benny Snell Jr. is expected to explode in 2018.
Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson are the two leading candidates to take over the reigns in 2018. Hoak has yet to make his collegiate debut but, has two years of learning the playbook. Wilson, the No. 1 JUCO quarterback transfer in the 2018 class according to ESPN, possesses dual-threat abilities similar to that of Stephen Johnson. Wilson may fit the Wildcats' scheme more efficiently than Hoak but, the battle will continue through fall camp.
At running back, Sihiem King and A.J. Rose back up Snell. In 2017, Snell Jr. rushed for 1,333 yards and scored 19 TDs to lead the Wildcats.
The receiving corps is led by Dorian Baker, who led the team in catches (55) in 2015. Baker missed all of 2017 with an ankle injury but, has returned to full strength. Tavin Richardson, Lynn Bowden, and Isaiah Epps round out the receiver position. Bowden, a former four-star recruit, is a huge weapon in a variety of ways especially returning punts and kicks. Senior tight end C.J. Conrad (50 career catches, nine TDs) returns after a disappointing 2017 season.
The offensive line returns four of five starters from a year ago and appear poised to efficiently protect whoever starts at quarterback. Former five-star recruit Landon Young is expected to take over at left tackle while Drake Jackson will maintain the center position.
|POS
|Player, Yr.
|Ht./Wt.
|Honors, 2017 key stats/notes
|
DE
|
Joshua Paschal, So.
|
6-3, 280
|
17 TT, 4.5 TFL, 3 QBH
|
NT
|
Quinton Bohanna, So.
|
6-4, 340
|
11 TT
|
DT
|
Adrian Middleton, Sr.
|
6-3, 300
|
25 TT, 3 TFL, 1 PBU
|
LB
|
Josh Allen, Sr.
|
6-5, 252
|
LIN, PS 2nd, ATH 3rd
65 TT, 9.5 TFL, 7 sck, 3 PBU, 1 INT
|
LB
|
Kash Daniel, Jr.
|
6-1, 242
|
7 TT, Played in all 13 games
|
LB
|
Jordan Jones, Sr.
|
6-2, 220
|
64 TT, 7.5 TFL, 2 sck, 1 PBU
|
LB
|
Kengera Daniel, Sr.
|
6-1, 242
|
6 TT, 1 sck, played in 12 games
|
CB
|
Lonnie Johnson, Sr.
|
6-3, 206
|
41 TT, 3 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 sck
|
CB
|
Derrick Baity, Sr.
|
6-3, 190
|
LIN 3rd
49 TT, 2 INT, 9 PBU
|
S
|
Darius West, Sr.
|
6-0, 210
|
86 TT, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 1 INT
|
S
|
Mike Edwards, Sr.
|
6-0, 200
|
ATH, LIN, PS 1st
97 TT, 4 TFL, 4 INT, 1 sck
|
P
|
Max Duffy, So.
|
6-1, 195
|
Rated the No. 1 punting prospect in the class of 2018 by Ray Guy’s ProKicker.com
Kentucky returns 13 of it's top 17 tacklers from a year ago but, finished 12th in the SEC in total defense. The secondary is typically the most skilled defensive position group but, the defensive line could compete for that title in 2018.
Within the front seven, Adrian Middleton and Quinton Bohanna will lead a talented and experienced group in 2018. The Wildcat defense finished 10th in the SEC in rushing yards per game, which means the front seven will have to step up.
The success of the defensive line will hinge upon the effectiveness of the secondary players to maintain their coverage. The secondary returns three cornerbacks with 34-plus tackles in 2017 in starters Derrick Baity, Lonnie Johnson, and backup Chris Westry, according to Lindy's.
Seniors Josh Allen and Denzil Ware both return for their senior seasons after being touted by many analysts as early-round draft picks. Despite the stability on the outside, the inside linebacker position is concern due to a lack of depth. Jordan Jones missed four games last year due to injury and made poor decisions off the field. Junior Kash Daniel has upside but, doesn't have much experience in the SEC.
MATCHUP ANALYSIS
Kentucky has a bye prior to this game, which will be played in Lexington. Thus, all signs point to the Wildcats winning this game but, the Commodores have shown they can overcome the odds.
The has been a tight one over the years but, the games are typically one-sided. In 2017, the Wildcats walloped the 'Dores by a final score of 44-21 in Nashville. In 2018, both Kentucky and Vanderbilt are drastically different teams, which provides loads of excitement for this contest.
This game very well could be a toss up but, I believe the Commodores will find a way to pull this one off on the road in a tough atmosphere.
KENTUCKY, AT A GLANCE
2017 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
Coach: Mark Stoops (6th year at Kentucky, 26-36)
PPG, total offense in 2017: 25.5, 332
PPG, total defense in 2017: 28.2, 367
Turnover margin: plus-3
Athlon's preseason FBS power rank: 55
ESPN preseason FPI: 60
Lindy's preseason FBS power rank: 45
Phil Steele preseason FBS power rank: 75
S&P preseason rank: 92