In Week Seven, Vanderbilt will travel to Lexington to play Kentucky on October 20. Here's a closer look at the Wildcats as of late-July. Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats from 2017 included. In the "honors" section, preseason all-conference honors are listed according to Athlon's ("ATH"), Lindy's ("LIN") and Phil Steele ("PS").

Kentucky projected offensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes QB Gunnar Hoak, So. 6-4, 206 Hasn't seen game action yet RB Benny Snell Jr., Jr. 5-11, 223 LIN 1st, PS 1st, ATH 1st 262 - 1,333 - 19 rush, 10-72 rec. WR Dorian Baker, Sr. 6-3, 205 Sat out 2017 with injury WR Lynn Bowden, So. 6-1, 195 ATH 3rd as all-purpose player 17 - 210 rec. WR Tavin Richardson, Jr. 6-3, 207 27 - 371 - 1 rec. TE C.J. Conrad 6-5, 252 ATH, LIN, PS 2nd 16 - 286 - 4 rec. LT Landon Young, Jr. 6-7, 305 13 games, started 6 at RT LG Logan Stenberg, Jr. 6-6, 320 Started all 13 games at RG in '17 C Drake Jackson, So. 6-2, 303 10 games, started at C final 7 RG Bunchy Stallings, Sr. 6-3, 305 ATH 3rd, Started in 12 of 13 games RT George Asafo-Adjei, Sr. 6-5, 315 13 games, started 7 at RT PK Chance Poore, Fr. 6-3, 200 No. 1 kicker in the 2018 class by Prokicker.com

The Wildcats will have to find a way to replace starting quarterback Stephen Johnson who carried the offense the majority of 2017. Despite losing their leader, running back Benny Snell Jr. is expected to explode in 2018. Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson are the two leading candidates to take over the reigns in 2018. Hoak has yet to make his collegiate debut but, has two years of learning the playbook. Wilson, the No. 1 JUCO quarterback transfer in the 2018 class according to ESPN, possesses dual-threat abilities similar to that of Stephen Johnson. Wilson may fit the Wildcats' scheme more efficiently than Hoak but, the battle will continue through fall camp. At running back, Sihiem King and A.J. Rose back up Snell. In 2017, Snell Jr. rushed for 1,333 yards and scored 19 TDs to lead the Wildcats. The receiving corps is led by Dorian Baker, who led the team in catches (55) in 2015. Baker missed all of 2017 with an ankle injury but, has returned to full strength. Tavin Richardson, Lynn Bowden, and Isaiah Epps round out the receiver position. Bowden, a former four-star recruit, is a huge weapon in a variety of ways especially returning punts and kicks. Senior tight end C.J. Conrad (50 career catches, nine TDs) returns after a disappointing 2017 season. The offensive line returns four of five starters from a year ago and appear poised to efficiently protect whoever starts at quarterback. Former five-star recruit Landon Young is expected to take over at left tackle while Drake Jackson will maintain the center position.

Kentucky projected defensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes DE Joshua Paschal, So. 6-3, 280 17 TT, 4.5 TFL, 3 QBH NT Quinton Bohanna, So. 6-4, 340 11 TT DT Adrian Middleton, Sr. 6-3, 300 25 TT, 3 TFL, 1 PBU LB Josh Allen, Sr. 6-5, 252 LIN, PS 2nd, ATH 3rd 65 TT, 9.5 TFL, 7 sck, 3 PBU, 1 INT LB Kash Daniel, Jr. 6-1, 242 7 TT, Played in all 13 games LB Jordan Jones, Sr. 6-2, 220 64 TT, 7.5 TFL, 2 sck, 1 PBU LB Kengera Daniel, Sr. 6-1, 242 6 TT, 1 sck, played in 12 games CB Lonnie Johnson, Sr. 6-3, 206 41 TT, 3 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 sck CB Derrick Baity, Sr. 6-3, 190 LIN 3rd 49 TT, 2 INT, 9 PBU S Darius West, Sr. 6-0, 210 86 TT, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 1 INT S Mike Edwards, Sr. 6-0, 200 ATH, LIN, PS 1st 97 TT, 4 TFL, 4 INT, 1 sck P Max Duffy, So. 6-1, 195 Rated the No. 1 punting prospect in the class of 2018 by Ray Guy’s ProKicker.com

Kentucky returns 13 of it's top 17 tacklers from a year ago but, finished 12th in the SEC in total defense. The secondary is typically the most skilled defensive position group but, the defensive line could compete for that title in 2018. Within the front seven, Adrian Middleton and Quinton Bohanna will lead a talented and experienced group in 2018. The Wildcat defense finished 10th in the SEC in rushing yards per game, which means the front seven will have to step up. The success of the defensive line will hinge upon the effectiveness of the secondary players to maintain their coverage. The secondary returns three cornerbacks with 34-plus tackles in 2017 in starters Derrick Baity, Lonnie Johnson, and backup Chris Westry, according to Lindy's. Seniors Josh Allen and Denzil Ware both return for their senior seasons after being touted by many analysts as early-round draft picks. Despite the stability on the outside, the inside linebacker position is concern due to a lack of depth. Jordan Jones missed four games last year due to injury and made poor decisions off the field. Junior Kash Daniel has upside but, doesn't have much experience in the SEC.

MATCHUP ANALYSIS

Kentucky has a bye prior to this game, which will be played in Lexington. Thus, all signs point to the Wildcats winning this game but, the Commodores have shown they can overcome the odds. The has been a tight one over the years but, the games are typically one-sided. In 2017, the Wildcats walloped the 'Dores by a final score of 44-21 in Nashville. In 2018, both Kentucky and Vanderbilt are drastically different teams, which provides loads of excitement for this contest. This game very well could be a toss up but, I believe the Commodores will find a way to pull this one off on the road in a tough atmosphere.

KENTUCKY, AT A GLANCE