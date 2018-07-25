Ticker
football

Opponent preview: Kentucky

Veteran RB Benny Snell Jr. returns to lead a dynamic Wildcat offense.
Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
Billy Derrick • VandySports.com
@derrick_billy
Staff

In Week Seven, Vanderbilt will travel to Lexington to play Kentucky on October 20. Here's a closer look at the Wildcats as of late-July.

Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats from 2017 included. In the "honors" section, preseason all-conference honors are listed according to Athlon's ("ATH"), Lindy's ("LIN") and Phil Steele ("PS").

Kentucky projected offensive starters
POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes

QB

Gunnar Hoak, So.

6-4, 206

Hasn't seen game action yet

RB

Benny Snell Jr., Jr.

5-11, 223

LIN 1st, PS 1st, ATH 1st

262 - 1,333 - 19 rush, 10-72 rec.

WR

Dorian Baker, Sr.

6-3, 205

Sat out 2017 with injury

WR

Lynn Bowden, So.

6-1, 195

ATH 3rd as all-purpose player

17 - 210 rec.

WR

Tavin Richardson, Jr.

6-3, 207

27 - 371 - 1 rec.

TE

C.J. Conrad

6-5, 252

ATH, LIN, PS 2nd

16 - 286 - 4 rec.

LT

Landon Young, Jr.

6-7, 305

13 games, started 6 at RT

LG

Logan Stenberg, Jr.

6-6, 320

Started all 13 games at RG in '17

C

Drake Jackson, So.

6-2, 303

10 games, started at C final 7

RG

Bunchy Stallings, Sr.

6-3, 305

ATH 3rd,

Started in 12 of 13 games

RT

George Asafo-Adjei, Sr.

6-5, 315

13 games, started 7 at RT

PK

Chance Poore, Fr.

6-3, 200

No. 1 kicker in the 2018 class by Prokicker.com

The Wildcats will have to find a way to replace starting quarterback Stephen Johnson who carried the offense the majority of 2017. Despite losing their leader, running back Benny Snell Jr. is expected to explode in 2018.

Gunnar Hoak and Terry Wilson are the two leading candidates to take over the reigns in 2018. Hoak has yet to make his collegiate debut but, has two years of learning the playbook. Wilson, the No. 1 JUCO quarterback transfer in the 2018 class according to ESPN, possesses dual-threat abilities similar to that of Stephen Johnson. Wilson may fit the Wildcats' scheme more efficiently than Hoak but, the battle will continue through fall camp.

At running back, Sihiem King and A.J. Rose back up Snell. In 2017, Snell Jr. rushed for 1,333 yards and scored 19 TDs to lead the Wildcats.

The receiving corps is led by Dorian Baker, who led the team in catches (55) in 2015. Baker missed all of 2017 with an ankle injury but, has returned to full strength. Tavin Richardson, Lynn Bowden, and Isaiah Epps round out the receiver position. Bowden, a former four-star recruit, is a huge weapon in a variety of ways especially returning punts and kicks. Senior tight end C.J. Conrad (50 career catches, nine TDs) returns after a disappointing 2017 season.

The offensive line returns four of five starters from a year ago and appear poised to efficiently protect whoever starts at quarterback. Former five-star recruit Landon Young is expected to take over at left tackle while Drake Jackson will maintain the center position.

Kentucky projected defensive starters
POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes

DE

Joshua Paschal, So.

6-3, 280

17 TT, 4.5 TFL, 3 QBH

NT

Quinton Bohanna, So.

6-4, 340

11 TT

DT

Adrian Middleton, Sr.

6-3, 300

25 TT, 3 TFL, 1 PBU

LB

Josh Allen, Sr.

6-5, 252

LIN, PS 2nd, ATH 3rd

65 TT, 9.5 TFL, 7 sck, 3 PBU, 1 INT

LB

Kash Daniel, Jr.

6-1, 242

7 TT, Played in all 13 games

LB

Jordan Jones, Sr.

6-2, 220

64 TT, 7.5 TFL, 2 sck, 1 PBU

LB

Kengera Daniel, Sr.

6-1, 242

6 TT, 1 sck, played in 12 games

CB

Lonnie Johnson, Sr.

6-3, 206

41 TT, 3 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 sck

CB

Derrick Baity, Sr.

6-3, 190

LIN 3rd

49 TT, 2 INT, 9 PBU

S

Darius West, Sr.

6-0, 210

86 TT, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 1 INT

S

Mike Edwards, Sr.

6-0, 200

ATH, LIN, PS 1st

97 TT, 4 TFL, 4 INT, 1 sck

P

Max Duffy, So.

6-1, 195

Rated the No. 1 punting prospect in the class of 2018 by Ray Guy’s ProKicker.com

Kentucky returns 13 of it's top 17 tacklers from a year ago but, finished 12th in the SEC in total defense. The secondary is typically the most skilled defensive position group but, the defensive line could compete for that title in 2018.

Within the front seven, Adrian Middleton and Quinton Bohanna will lead a talented and experienced group in 2018. The Wildcat defense finished 10th in the SEC in rushing yards per game, which means the front seven will have to step up.

The success of the defensive line will hinge upon the effectiveness of the secondary players to maintain their coverage. The secondary returns three cornerbacks with 34-plus tackles in 2017 in starters Derrick Baity, Lonnie Johnson, and backup Chris Westry, according to Lindy's.

Seniors Josh Allen and Denzil Ware both return for their senior seasons after being touted by many analysts as early-round draft picks. Despite the stability on the outside, the inside linebacker position is concern due to a lack of depth. Jordan Jones missed four games last year due to injury and made poor decisions off the field. Junior Kash Daniel has upside but, doesn't have much experience in the SEC.

MATCHUP ANALYSIS

Kentucky has a bye prior to this game, which will be played in Lexington. Thus, all signs point to the Wildcats winning this game but, the Commodores have shown they can overcome the odds.

The has been a tight one over the years but, the games are typically one-sided. In 2017, the Wildcats walloped the 'Dores by a final score of 44-21 in Nashville. In 2018, both Kentucky and Vanderbilt are drastically different teams, which provides loads of excitement for this contest.

This game very well could be a toss up but, I believe the Commodores will find a way to pull this one off on the road in a tough atmosphere.

KENTUCKY, AT A GLANCE

2017 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

Coach: Mark Stoops (6th year at Kentucky, 26-36)

PPG, total offense in 2017: 25.5, 332

PPG, total defense in 2017: 28.2, 367

Turnover margin: plus-3

Athlon's preseason FBS power rank: 55

ESPN preseason FPI: 60

Lindy's preseason FBS power rank: 45

Phil Steele preseason FBS power rank: 75

S&P preseason rank: 92

