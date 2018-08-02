Ticker
Opponent preview: Missouri

Senior quarterback Drew Lock returns to lead an explosive Missouri offense.
Saturday Down South
Billy Derrick • VandySports.com
@derrick_billy
Staff

In Week 10, following a bye week, Vanderbilt will travel to Columbia to play Missouri on November 10. Here's a closer look at the Tigers as of early August.

Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats from 2017 included. In the "honors" section, preseason all-conference honors are listed according to Athlon's ("ATH"), Lindy's ("LIN") and Phil Steele ("PS").

Missouri projected offensive starters
POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes

QB

Drew Lock, Sr.

6-4, 225

LIN 1st, ATH 2nd,

242-419-3,964 yd, 44 TD/13 int

RB

Damarea Crockett, Jr.

5-11, 225

ATH, LIN, PS 3rd

80 - 481 - 2 rush, 4 - 35 -1 rec.

WR

Emanuel Hall, Sr.

6-3, 200

PS 1st, LIN 2nd, ATH 3rd

33 - 817 - 8 rec.

WR

Johnathan Johnson, Jr.

5-10, 185

PS 3rd

41 - 724 - 6 rec.

WR

Nate Brown, Sr.

6-3, 210

11 - 89 rec.

TE

Albert Okwuegbunam, So.

6-5, 260

ATH, LIN, PS 1st

29 - 415 - 11 rec.

LT

Yasir Durant, Jr.

6-7, 340

Started 9 games in '17

LG

Kevin Pendleton, Sr.

6-4, 330

Started all 12 games at LG in '17

C

Trystan Colon-Castillo, So.

6-4, 315

PS 4th

13 starts at C in '17

RG

Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Jr.

6-5, 340

PS 3rd

13 starts in '17

RT

Paul Adams, Sr.

6-6, 315

ATH, LIN 2nd,

13 starts at RT in '17

PK

Tucker McCann, Jr.

6-0, 205

ATH, LIN 3rd

15-17 on FG, 88.2%

Derek Dooley was hired by Barry Odom to become the new offensive coordinator following five years of coaching Cowboys wide receivers. Dooley brings an NFL pedigree but, he has no experience of calling plays at any level.

Despite the coordinator switch, the Tigers are still loaded in 2018 and poised to have another stellar season on this side of the ball.

Drew Lock, returns to lead an explosive group after an outstanding 2017 season. He's thrown for over 8.000 yards, and could be an NFL Draft first-rounder next year. Lock should perform even more effectively due to the return of Emanuel Hall (who starred at Franklin's Centennial High) and Albert Okwuegbunam.

The Tigers also have impactful role players including Johnathan Johnson and Nate Brown. Johnson is a two-year starter at the slot position and will be a home-run threat for Mizzou. Hall will be counted on as a leader and playmaker on Mizzou’s receiving corps after emerging as one of the nation’s elite deep ball catchers a year ago.

At running back, the Tigers will rely on the dynamic duo of Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree III. Crockett is one of the SEC’s most dynamic running backs and returns to Mizzou’s backfield after missing the second half of 2017 with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Rountree, a third-team All-SEC pick by Lindy's as an all-purpose player, has a high ceiling as a runner with a downhill style who is dangerous in between the tackles and electric in space.

On the offensive line, all but one starter returns to unit that performed extremely well in 2017 under the up-tempo offense of Josh Heupel. Kevin Pendleton and Paul Adams (a Nashville native and a Christ Presbyterian Academy grad) provide senior leadership.

Missouri projected defensive starters
POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes

DE

Tre Williams, So.

6-5, 260

20 TT, 4 TFL, 1 FF

DT

Terry Beckner Jr., Sr.

6-4, 305

ATH, PS, 1st, LIN 3rd

35 TT, 11 TFL, 7 sk

NT

Walter Palmore, Sr.

6-4, 320

13 TT, 2 TFL, played 10 games in '17

DE

Chris Turner, So.

6-4, 250

3 TT, 1 TFL , played 12 games in '17

LB

Terez Hall, Sr.

6-2, 230

ATH, PS 3rd

85 TT, 12.5 TFL, 3 PD

LB

Cale Garrett, Jr.

6-3, 235

PS 4th

105 TT, 10 TFL, 3 sk, 2 PD

LB

Brandon Lee, Sr.

6-2, 225

42 TT, 5 TFL, .5 sk, 5 PD

CB

DeMarkus Acy, Jr.

6-2, 195

48 TT, 5 TFL, 3 PD

CB

Adam Sparks, So.

6-0, 175

34 TT, 1 TFL, 6 PD, 2 int.

SS

Joshuah Bledsoe, So.

6-0, 200

13 TT, 1 TFL, played 12 games in '17

FS

Cam Hilton, Sr.

6-0, 185

16 TT, 1 TFL, 1 sk, 2 PD

P

Corey Fatony, Sr.

5-11, 205

ATH, LIN, PS 1st

44.3 yds per punt

The defense struggled early in 2017, but found a groove in the last few games of the season and provided the fan base with confidence. Despite giving up 47 points to Missouri State and allowing nearly 32 points per game, the Tigers figure to be better this season.

Terry Beckner Jr., the No. 36 recruit in the Class of 2015, finished with seven sacks in 2017 to lead the Tigers. The Tigers also have experience on the edge with sophomores Tre Williams and Chris Turner.

Linebackers Terez Hall and Cale Garrett posted huge numbers in 2017. Hall is an All-SEC-type player who mixes great speed and size with a tendency to play overly physical. Garrett is a tough, hard-nosed player who controls the defense. There's not much depth behind them.

The secondary is undoubtedly the weakest position group on the team despite having decent contributions from inexperienced players in 2017. It surrendered 255 passing yards per game, which ranked last in the SEC and 107th nationally. Former Vandy commit Adam Sparks played a lot in 2017 as a true freshman, and figures to start this year.

MATCHUP ANALYSIS

This one could be quite a shootout. Vandy's Kyle Shurmur and UM's Lock are talented quarterbacks who have played many meaningful snaps in their careers, which alone makes things interesting.

Each team has a decent run game with certain limitations on defense. This game may come down to who has the ball last and which defense can step up and make a play.

Neither Vandy's offense or defense showed up for the start of last year's game, and the Commodores consequently found themselves trailing 35-0 with three minutes before half. Don't count Vandy out, but the 'Dores will have to come out firing on the road against one of America's most potent offenses.

MISSOURI, AT A GLANCE

2017 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

Coach: Barry Odom (3rd year at Mizzou, 11-14)

PPG, total offense in 2017: 37.5, 488

PPG, total defense in 2017: 31.8, 414

Turnover margin: minus-7

Athlon's preseason FBS power rank: 30

ESPN preseason FPI: 29

Lindy's preseason FBS power rank: 36

Phil Steele preseason FBS power rank: 32

S&P preseason rank: 35

