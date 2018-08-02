In Week 10, following a bye week, Vanderbilt will travel to Columbia to play Missouri on November 10. Here's a closer look at the Tigers as of early August. Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats from 2017 included. In the "honors" section, preseason all-conference honors are listed according to Athlon's ("ATH"), Lindy's ("LIN") and Phil Steele ("PS").

Missouri projected offensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes QB Drew Lock, Sr. 6-4, 225 LIN 1st, ATH 2nd, 242-419-3,964 yd, 44 TD/13 int RB Damarea Crockett, Jr. 5-11, 225 ATH, LIN, PS 3rd 80 - 481 - 2 rush, 4 - 35 -1 rec. WR Emanuel Hall, Sr. 6-3, 200 PS 1st, LIN 2nd, ATH 3rd 33 - 817 - 8 rec. WR Johnathan Johnson, Jr. 5-10, 185 PS 3rd 41 - 724 - 6 rec. WR Nate Brown, Sr. 6-3, 210 11 - 89 rec. TE Albert Okwuegbunam, So. 6-5, 260 ATH, LIN, PS 1st 29 - 415 - 11 rec.

LT Yasir Durant, Jr. 6-7, 340 Started 9 games in '17 LG Kevin Pendleton, Sr. 6-4, 330 Started all 12 games at LG in '17 C Trystan Colon-Castillo, So. 6-4, 315 PS 4th 13 starts at C in '17 RG Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Jr. 6-5, 340 PS 3rd 13 starts in '17 RT Paul Adams, Sr. 6-6, 315 ATH, LIN 2nd, 13 starts at RT in '17 PK Tucker McCann, Jr. 6-0, 205 ATH, LIN 3rd 15-17 on FG, 88.2%

Derek Dooley was hired by Barry Odom to become the new offensive coordinator following five years of coaching Cowboys wide receivers. Dooley brings an NFL pedigree but, he has no experience of calling plays at any level. Despite the coordinator switch, the Tigers are still loaded in 2018 and poised to have another stellar season on this side of the ball.

Drew Lock, returns to lead an explosive group after an outstanding 2017 season. He's thrown for over 8.000 yards, and could be an NFL Draft first-rounder next year. Lock should perform even more effectively due to the return of Emanuel Hall (who starred at Franklin's Centennial High) and Albert Okwuegbunam. The Tigers also have impactful role players including Johnathan Johnson and Nate Brown. Johnson is a two-year starter at the slot position and will be a home-run threat for Mizzou. Hall will be counted on as a leader and playmaker on Mizzou’s receiving corps after emerging as one of the nation’s elite deep ball catchers a year ago. At running back, the Tigers will rely on the dynamic duo of Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree III. Crockett is one of the SEC’s most dynamic running backs and returns to Mizzou’s backfield after missing the second half of 2017 with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Rountree, a third-team All-SEC pick by Lindy's as an all-purpose player, has a high ceiling as a runner with a downhill style who is dangerous in between the tackles and electric in space. On the offensive line, all but one starter returns to unit that performed extremely well in 2017 under the up-tempo offense of Josh Heupel. Kevin Pendleton and Paul Adams (a Nashville native and a Christ Presbyterian Academy grad) provide senior leadership.

Missouri projected defensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes DE Tre Williams, So. 6-5, 260 20 TT, 4 TFL, 1 FF

DT Terry Beckner Jr., Sr. 6-4, 305 ATH, PS, 1st, LIN 3rd 35 TT, 11 TFL, 7 sk NT Walter Palmore, Sr. 6-4, 320 13 TT, 2 TFL, played 10 games in '17 DE Chris Turner, So. 6-4, 250 3 TT, 1 TFL , played 12 games in '17 LB Terez Hall, Sr. 6-2, 230 ATH, PS 3rd 85 TT, 12.5 TFL, 3 PD LB Cale Garrett, Jr. 6-3, 235 PS 4th 105 TT, 10 TFL, 3 sk, 2 PD LB Brandon Lee, Sr. 6-2, 225 42 TT, 5 TFL, .5 sk, 5 PD CB DeMarkus Acy, Jr. 6-2, 195 48 TT, 5 TFL, 3 PD CB Adam Sparks, So. 6-0, 175 34 TT, 1 TFL, 6 PD, 2 int. SS Joshuah Bledsoe, So. 6-0, 200 13 TT, 1 TFL, played 12 games in '17 FS Cam Hilton, Sr. 6-0, 185 16 TT, 1 TFL, 1 sk, 2 PD P Corey Fatony, Sr. 5-11, 205 ATH, LIN, PS 1st 44.3 yds per punt

The defense struggled early in 2017, but found a groove in the last few games of the season and provided the fan base with confidence. Despite giving up 47 points to Missouri State and allowing nearly 32 points per game, the Tigers figure to be better this season. Terry Beckner Jr., the No. 36 recruit in the Class of 2015, finished with seven sacks in 2017 to lead the Tigers. The Tigers also have experience on the edge with sophomores Tre Williams and Chris Turner.

Linebackers Terez Hall and Cale Garrett posted huge numbers in 2017. Hall is an All-SEC-type player who mixes great speed and size with a tendency to play overly physical. Garrett is a tough, hard-nosed player who controls the defense. There's not much depth behind them. The secondary is undoubtedly the weakest position group on the team despite having decent contributions from inexperienced players in 2017. It surrendered 255 passing yards per game, which ranked last in the SEC and 107th nationally. Former Vandy commit Adam Sparks played a lot in 2017 as a true freshman, and figures to start this year.

MATCHUP ANALYSIS

This one could be quite a shootout. Vandy's Kyle Shurmur and UM's Lock are talented quarterbacks who have played many meaningful snaps in their careers, which alone makes things interesting. Each team has a decent run game with certain limitations on defense. This game may come down to who has the ball last and which defense can step up and make a play. Neither Vandy's offense or defense showed up for the start of last year's game, and the Commodores consequently found themselves trailing 35-0 with three minutes before half. Don't count Vandy out, but the 'Dores will have to come out firing on the road against one of America's most potent offenses.

MISSOURI, AT A GLANCE