Vanderbilt and MTSU tee it up to open the season in Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 1. Here's a closer look at the Blue Raiders as of early July. Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats included. In the "honors" section, preseason all-conference honors are listed according to Athlon's ("ATH"), Lindy's ("LIN") and Phil Steele ("PS").



OFFENSE

MTSU projected offensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes QB Brent Stockstill, r-Sr. 6-0, 215 ATH/LIN/PS 2nd 138-239, 57.1%, 1,672 yds, 16 TD, 8 INT RB Terelle West, r-Jr. 5-10, 200 57 - 308 - 4- 5.4 rush, 9 - 48 - 0 rec. WR Ty Lee, Jr. 5-9, 175 ATH/PS/LIN 1st 79 - 955 - 5 rec., 39 - 142 - 1 - 2.8 rush WR Patrick Smith, r-Sr. 6-0, 187 29 - 329 - 2 rec. WR Jimmy Marshall, So. 6-5, 226 8 - 79 - 2 rec. WR C.J. Windham, Jr. 6-2, 205 25 - 351 -1 rec. LT Carlos Johnson, r-Sr. 6-3, 338 ATH/PS 3rd 13 starts in '17, 26 career starts LG Robert Behanan, Sr. 6-3, 298 LIN 2nd 0 starts in '17, 13 for career in 32 games

C Josh Fannin, Jr. 6-3, 279 3 starts in 17, played all 13 games

RG Chandler Brewer, Sr. 6-6, 312 ATH/PS/LIN 1st 11 starts in '17, 36 starts for career. RT Amir Luckett, Jr. 6-2, 265 6 starts in '17 in 11 games PK Crews Holt, r-So. 5-11, 185 1-1 FG, 1 kickoff in 2017

The Blue Raiders lost record-setting quarterback Brent Stockstill for six games last year, and MTSU lost four of those. A gritty competitor who has thrown for 8,939 yards, 77 touchdowns and 25 interceptions, Stockstill is good enough with his feet (324 career yards, 2.3 per carry) to keep defenses honest, and owns most of the school's major passing records. Stockstill lost perennial all-conference receiver Richie James early to the NFL, but, his departure is blunted by the fact that he played just five games due to injury in '17. The Blue Raiders return Ty Lee, who led the league in catches last year in earning second-team All-Conference USA honors. Four of the team's top six pass-catchers return, and, MTSU adds an explosive athlete in former three-star recruit Zack Dobson, too. The Blue Raiders will use three running backs heavily, all of whom averaged between 5.4 and 5.5 yards per carry last year. Backup Brad Anderson ranked second on the team with 33 catches last year, and senior Taveres Thomas, who exited spring as a backup, was a third-team preseason All-Conference USA pick by Phil Steele. MTSU had heavy losses from its 2016 offensive line, and, according to Steele, had just 43 returning starts for 2017. That won't be the case this year, with Chandler Brewer (36 career starts), Carlos Johnson (26), Robert Behanan (13), Amir Luckett (six) and Josh Fannin (three) all entering the season with starting experience. Steele ranks the Blue Raider offensive line fourth among the 14 CUSA teams.

MTSU projected defensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes DE Tyshun Render, r-Jr. 6-4, 245 26 TT, 1 TFL, 0.5 sk, 2 QBH DT Malik Manciel, r-Jr. 6-3, 262 29 TT, 5 TFL, 1 sk, 1 PBU, 4 QBH DT Jordan Ferguson, So. 6-2, 285 PS 4th 30 TT, 5 TFL, 1.5 sk, 1 PBU, 2 QBH DE Jahmal Jones, r-Sr. 6-3, 255 33 TT, 5.5 TFL, 1 sk, 1 int, 5 QBH WLB Khalil Brooks, r-Jr. 5-11, 203 PS/LIN 1st, ATH 2nd 76 TT, 17 TFL, 7.5 sk, 1 PBU, 1 FF MLB Cody Smith, r-Fr. 6-2, 227 Redshirted in 2017. SLB Darius Harris, r-Sr. 6-2, 250 PS 2nd 64 TT, 7.5 TFL, 4.5 sk, 6 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR CB O.J. Johnson, Sr. 6-0, 200 11 TT, 3 PBU, 1 FR CB Darryl Randolph, r-Sr. 5-11, 195 48 TT, 6 TFL, 2 PBU, 3 QBH, 1 FF, 2 BLK SS Reed Blankenship, So. 6-1, 197 LIN, 2nd, PS 4th 68 TT, 7 TFL, 1 sk, 2 int, 3 QBH FS Jovante Moffatt, Sr.. 6-0, 200 ATH/PS 2nd 101 TT, 4.5 TFL, 1 int, 3 PBU P Matt Bonadies, Sr. 6-1, 208 54 punts, 39.6 avg., 13 inside the 20

Second-year defensive coordinator Scott Shafer did an excellent job in his first year at MTSU in 2017, taking a group that gave up 35.8 points and 449 yards per game the year before into one that yielded totals of 24.7 and 357 last year. However, the Blue Raiders suffered a significant loss this summer when former Missouri freshman All-American defensive end Walter Brady left the team. That said, Brady never had the impact expected a year ago (10 games, 38 tackles, 5 TFL, 3.5 sacks), so the hole created there isn't perhaps has big as would be expected. MTSU also lost both starting corners, Mike Minter and Charvarius Ward. However, MTSU returns five of its top six tacklers, with only linebacker D.J. Sanders, the second-leading tackler and an honorable mention All-Conference USA pick, gone from that group. All things considered, Shafer inherits a better situation heading into 2018. Shafer's scheme promised to be more aggressive, and according to Athlon's, the Blue Raiders led CUSA in stops for loss. Linebacker Khalil Brooks, a first-team all-conference candidate, led the way with 17. Opposite Brooks is Darius Harris (18 career starts) and between the two is Cody Smith, a redshirt freshmen for whom the Blue Raiders have high hopes. Safety, where potential all-conference players Reed Blankenship (a freshman All-CUSA pick in '17) and Jovante Moffatt (25 starts) reside, appears to be a strength. Questions seem to come along the defensive line, where the Blue Raiders lack ideal size. The best of the bunch seems to be tackle Maliek Manciel, whom MTSU touts as a potential all-conference candidate. The Blue Raiders return two experienced seniors at corner. However, it's possible neither will start, since MTSU brings in a pair of former Power Five players in transfers Chris Stamps (Mississippi St.) and Cordell Hudson (Syracuse). Hudson had 10 career starts at Syracuse, while Stamps, a former three-star recruit, never played at State.

MATCHUP ANALYSIS

Coach Rick Stockstill has built a solid program in Murfreesboro. The Blue Raiders, whose 7-6 record a year ago marked the sixth straight year in which MTSU has posted a .500-or-better record, with five of those campaigns coming with winning records.MTSU punctuated an injury-plagued season by winning its last two, including a 35-30 victory over Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl. However, the Commodores have beaten Middle three straight seasons, the last two coming by scores of 47-24 and 28-6. Oddsmakers peg the Commodores as six-point favorites after the line opened at 6.5. Vanderbilt pushed the Blue Raiders around in the trenches for the first half last year, and let off the gas after opening up a 28-0 lead through its first possession of the second half. And while MTSU doesn't have a player as dynamic as James this time around, it appears to be in significantly better shape along the offensive line and on defense that it was heading into last year's opener. The Blue Raiders also have more experience in their secondary than the Commodores have within their receiving corps, plus, Shafer will likely try to bring pressure to give Vandy quarterback Kyle Shurmur less time to let his receivers get open. Vanderbilt is significantly bigger along the lines of scrimmage. That will probably be the difference, as it was last year, especially with VU bringing a more experienced offensive line and a better running game. MTSU also generally doesn't perform well in turnover margin--it hasn't had a net positive since a plus-12 in 2013--also hurts the Blue Raiders' chances at winning. But it should be more interesting than it was last season, and as the line indicates, an upset's not out of the question.

MTSU, AT A GLANCE