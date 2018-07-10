Vanderbilt will make the seven-hour trek to South Bend to face Notre Dame on September 5. Here's a closer look at the Fighting Irish as of early July. Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats from 2017 included. In the "honors" section, preseason all-conference honors are listed according to Athlon's ("ATH"), Lindy's ("LIN") and Phil Steele ("PS").

Notre Dame projected offensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes QB Brandon Wimbush, Sr. 6-2, 225 136-276, 1,870 yds,.16 TD, 6 int, 49.5% RB Dexter Williams, Sr. 5-11, 203 39-361-4-9.2 rush, 2-13-1 rec. WR Chase Claypool, Jr. 6-4, 229 29-402-2 rec., 2-3-0 rush WR Miles Boykin, Sr. 6-4, 227 12-253-2 rec. WR Chris Finke, Jr. 5-10, 180 6-102-0 rec. TE Alize Mack, Sr. 6-5, 244 19-166-1 rec. LT Liam Eichenberg, Jr. 6-6, 303 Five career games, no starts, all in '17 LG Alex Bars, Sr. 6-6, 318 PS 3rd team AA 31 career games, 27 starts C Sam Mustipher, Sr. 6-3, 304 LIN 1st team AA 34 career games, started last 12 RG Tommy Kraemer, Jr. 6-6, 315 13 career games, 12 starts, all in '17 RT Robert Hainsey, So. 6-5, 291 13 career games, 1 start, all in '17 PK Justin Yoon, Sr. 5-10, 194 52 kickoffs, 0 FG or PAT attempts

The 2017 Fighting Irish offense took everyone for a roller-coaster ride. The Irish ranked seventh nationally in rushing yards per game (269.3) but, ranked 102nd in passing yards per game (178.9). For offensive coordinator Chip Long's offense to run smoothly in 2018, the passing game must catch up with the run-game in terms of productivity. Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush is the front-runner to start. He started all 12 games in 2017 and completed 50 percent of his passes while accounting for 2,673 yards of total offense. The dual-threat abilities of Wimbush saved Notre Dame in many instances during the 2017 season; he's rushed for 899 career yards and 15 touchdowns. Sophomore Ian Book showed flashes of brilliance in 2017 including a superb performance in the Citrus Bowl against LSU (14 of 19, 164 yards, two touchdowns). Even though Wimbush is expected to start against Michigan, don't be surprised if Book sees sufficient playing time. Senior Dexter Williams starts at running back. As a junior in 2017, Williams didn't see much of the field due to injuries and playing behind Josh Adams. Both Williams (641 career rushing yards) and sophomore Tony Jones (232) will be inserted into larger roles in 2018 following the departure of Adams. The two combined for 592 rushing yards even though both suffered injuries in 2017. The receiving corps loses two impact players in Equanimeous St. Brown (515 yds, four touchdowns) and Kevin Stepherson (359, five) to the draft and graduation, respectively. Stepping into expanded roles in 2018 will be juniors in Chase Claypool and Miles Boykin. In 2017, Claypool recorded 402 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while Boykin scored the game-winning touchdown in the Citrus Bowl. Chris Finke and Michael Young will provide a burst in the slot while Claypool and Boykin will initiate contact and create mismatches. At tight end, Wimbush will have a monster to throw to in Alize Mack (6-5, 244) who is ready to step into the starting role. The offensive line replaces first round draft picks Quinton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey. Brian Kelly promoted Jeff Quinn to offensive line coach after Harry Hiestand left for the same job with the Chicago Bears. Montgomery Bell Academy alum Alex Bars and Sam Mustipher are the lone seniors and will be forced to lead an inexperienced offensive line in 2018. Liam Eichenberg appears the favorite to play alongside Bars while Tommy Kraemer and Robert Hainsey seem to have locked up the right side.

Notre Dame projected defensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes DE Khalid Kareem, Jr. 6-4, 270 21 TT, 5.5 TFL, 3 sk, 2 PBU, 1 FR NG Jonathan Bonner, Sr. 6-4, 293 30 TT, 3.5 TFL, 2 sk, DT Jerry Tillery, Sr. 6-7, 300 PS 4th team AA 56 TT, 9 TFL, 4.5 sk, 1 FF DE Daelin Hayes, Jr. 6-4, 264 30 TT, 6.5 TFL, 3 sk, 1 PBU, 2 FR LB Asmar Bilal, Sr. 6-2, 225 18 TT, 1.5 TFL LB Te'von Coney, Sr. 6-1, 238 LIN 2nd team AA, PS 4th AA 116 TT, 13 TFL, 3 sk, 1 FF, 1 FR LB Drue Tranquill, Sr. 6-2, 233 85 TT, 10.5 TFL, 1.5 sk, 1 FF CB Julian Love, Jr. 5-11, 190 LIN 1st team AA, ATH, PS 3rd AA CB Troy Pride, Jr. 6-0, 185 22 TT, 1 TFL, 1 int, 2 PBU SS Nick Coleman, Sr. 6-0, 191 44 TT, 1 TFL, 3 PBU FS Jalen Elliot, Jr. 6-1, 203 43 TT, 2 PBU

The Notre Dame defense will be without its mastermind of a coordinator, Mike Elko in 2018. Elko's career in South Bend was short lived after he decided to follow the money with Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Once again, coach Brian Kelly decided to promote from within as he named Clark Lea the new defensive coordinator. Lea is a Nashville native who played at Vanderbilt before coaching at Bowling Green, Syracuse, and Wake Forest. The Irish defense surrendered 369.2 total yards per game and 21.5 points per game, and will have to be better at limiting big plays this year. What Notre Dame returns, however, is nine of its top 11 tacklers, and three players who received some sort of preseason All-American recognition. In the trenches, Notre Dame will be led by a pair of seniors in Jonathan Bonner and Jerry Tillery at nose guard and defensive tackle, respectively. Khlaid Kareem and Daelin Hayes, a duo of juniors, will patrol the edges for Lea's aggressive defense. Those four have combined to play in 114 career games. In 2017, Tillery led the unit with 56 tackles and 4.5 sacks, according to Phil Steele. Even though Andrew Trumbetti and Jay Hayes decided to transfer, the Irish should be sufficient with junior Julian Okwara and sophomore Kurt Hinish providing depth.

At linebacker, there's one name Vanderbilt fans need to know, Te'von Coney. In 2017, Coney led the team with 116 tackles and 10 stops for loss. Asmar Bilal and veteran Drue Tranquil should play excellent supporting roles after combining for 103 tackles in 2017. The trio has played in 91 combined career games. So, the linebackers should recover well in 2018 after losing veteran play-makers Nyles Morgan and Greer Martini. The secondary has been though loads of adversity and turmoil over the past couple years but, still managed to limit offenses to 214 passing yards per game, despite some injuries. Julian Love became a shutdown corner for the Irish in 2017 after leading the unit with 68 tackles and 20 pass break-ups, according to Phil Steele. Junior Troy Pride is expected to play alongside Love at corner after posting 22 tackles and three passes defended in 2017. At safety, the Irish will be led by Nick Coleman and Jalen Elliot. Both have tremendous size for college safeties who provide ample support in the run game. The four starters combine for 102 career appearances. The sky is the limit for the Notre Dame defense in 2018 as long as everyone stays healthy.

Vanderbilt and Notre Dame will meet for the third time. The Commodores and Irish played a home-and-home series in 1995 and 1996. The Fighting Irish won 41-0 in South Bend in 1995, and won 14-7 in the 1996 season opener in Nashville. Notre Dame holds a 27-18 record against Southeastern Conference teams while Vanderbilt is 5-16 on the road under coach Derek Mason. Considering the Commodores' road struggles in the Mason era, combined with Notre Dame's dominance at home, odds-makers will likely pick the Irish in a landslide. But, junior cornerback Joejuan Williams says Vandy will not back down. "I've been to Notre Dame once for a visit and it was great but, I don't think the team will be shell-shocked. We've seen many great atmospheres in the SEC and we know we have to be on our "A" game because they definitely will," Williams said. Notre Dame holds a distinct advantage at nearly every position group because of their depth and top-end talent, except running back. The trio of Ke'Shaughn Vaughn, Khari Blasingame, and Jamauri Wakefield appears to be stronger than the Irish duo of Dexter Williams and Tony Jones. But even with Vandy's possible advantage in the run game, the Irish defense will make it nearly impossible to create any sort of rhythm offensively. This game could come down to which quarterback plays more efficiently, Kyle Shurmur or Wimbush. With Wimbush's innate ability to create plays with his legs, and a significantly stronger secondary against VU will operate, the Irish seem to have an edge here. Vanderbilt has a chance to enter the game 2-0, making this the most anticipated game on the schedule. The 'Dores should come ready to play in South Bend.

