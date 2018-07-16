Opponent preview: South Carolina
In week four, Vanderbilt will host South Carolina on Saturday, August 22. Here's a closer look at the Gamecocks as of mid-July.
Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats from 2017 included. In the "honors" section, preseason all-conference honors are listed according to Athlon's ("ATH"), Lindy's ("LIN") and Phil Steele ("PS").
|POS
|Player, Yr.
|Ht./Wt.
|Honors, 2017 key stats/notes
|
QB
|
Jake Bentley, Jr.
|
6-4, 224
|
245-394, 62.2%, 2,794 yd, 18 TD, 12 int
|
RB
|
Rico Dowdle, Jr.
|
6-0, 218
|
66- 251 -2 -3.8 rush, 11 - 128 - 1 rec.
|
WR
|
Deebo Samuel, Sr.
|
6-0, 210
|
ATH/PS/LIN 1st All-SEC, ATH 2nd AA
29 - 329 - 2 rec.
|
WR
|
Bryan Edwards, Jr.
|
6-3, 216
|
PS 4th
64 - 793 - 5 rec.
|
WR
|
Shi Smith, So.
|
5-10, 190
|
29 - 409 - 3 rec.
|
TE
|
K.C. Crosby, Sr.
|
6-1, 233
|
2 - 11 rec., 10 career starts
|
LT
|
Blake Camper, Sr.
|
6-8, 311
|
Played in all 13 games, 2 starts
|
LG
|
Zack Bailey, Sr.
|
6-6, 310
|
LIN 2nd
9 games, 8 starts at RT in 2017
|
C
|
Donell Stanley, Jr.
|
6-3, 318
|
Started 12 games, 9 at RG, 3 at LG
|
RG
|
Sadarius Hutcherson, So.
|
6-4, 311
|
PS 3rd
Played in 10 games, 4 starts
|
RT
|
Dennis Daley, Sr.
|
6-6, 312
|
12 games, 11 starts at LT in 2017
|
PK
|
Parker White, So.
|
6-5, 196
|
4-12 on FG att. of 40+ yds in 2017
The Gamecocks lost reliable tight end Hayden Hurst, who was the only proven pass catcher in 2017 after Deebo Samuel's inury. Per Athlon Sports, after six TDs in the first three games last year, Samuel missed the next 10 due to injury.
Other than Hurst's early departure, the Gamecocks return a wealth of skill position players for quarterback Jake Bentley.
In 2017, Bentley racked up 2,794 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while starting all 13 games. Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon believes Bentley can have the type of season that elevates his NFL Draft profile dramatically. Meanwhile, junior Rico Dowdle is likely to recieve the majority of first-team carries with Ty'Son Williams behind him.
At wide receiver, the Gamecocks are loaded with talent. Senior leader Deebo Samuel will lead the group in 2018 after tying for the team lead in TDs with six (despite a season-ending leg injury). In the two games Samuel started, the Gamecocks averaged 33 points while dipping to 22 in the next 11 games without him.
South Carolina finally will finally have an offensive line it can be proud of in 2018. Despite crucial departures from four-year starters Alan Knott and Cory Helms, the offensive line is poised for an improved season in 2018. This group is less experienced than usual but, returns enough talent and experience to protect Bentley sufficiently.
|POS
|Player, Yr.
|Ht./Wt.
|Honors, 2017 key stats/notes
|
DE
|
Shameik Blackshear, Jr.
|
6-5, 267
|
6 TT, played 8 games in 2017
|
DT
|
Javon Kinlaw, Jr.
|
6-6, 302
|
LIN 3rd,
20 TT, 3 pass breakups in 10 starts
|
DT
|
Keir Thomas, Jr.
|
6-2, 265
|
38 TT, 4.5 TFL in 11 starts
|
DE
|
D.J. Wonnum, Jr.
|
6-5, 228
|
PS 2nd, ATH 3rd
57 TT, 7 TFL, 6 sk, 5 pass breakups
|
LB
|
Sherrod Greene, So.
|
6-1, 225
|
22 TT in 2 starts in 2017
|
LB
|
T.J. Brunson, Jr.
|
6-1, 230
|
ATH 2nd, PS 4th
88 TT, 4.5 TFL, started all 13 games
|
LB
|
Bryson Allen-Williams, Sr.
|
6-1, 231
|
10 TT before injury
|
CB
|
Keisean Nixon, Sr.
|
5-10, 195
|
PS 4th
8 TT, 2 int in 1 start in 2017
|
CB
|
Rashad Fenton, Sr.
|
5-11, 186
|
48 TT, 9 passes defended in 11 starts
|
SS
|
Steven Montac, Sr.
|
5-10, 188
|
19 TT, 2 PBU, 3 int, started 2 games
|
FS
|
Jamyest Williams, So.
|
5-8, 175
|
38 TT, 4 TFL, 3 PD
|
P
|
Joseph Charleton, Jr.
|
6-5, 187
|
ATH, LIN, PS 2nd
55 punts, 43.5 avg.
Veteran LB Skai Moore graduated last year after leading the Gamecocks in tackles four consecutive seasons. No Moore, no problem, as junior T.J. Brunson steps into an expanded role in 2018. Brunson, the unquestioned leader of the defense, recorded 88 tackles and three fumble recoveries in 2017.
In addition to Brunson, senior Bryson Allen-Williams returns after missing the majority of 2017 with a shoulder injury.
Patrolling the middle of the line will be Jr. Javon Kinlaw who cut his weight from 340 lbs to 302 at the end of last season according to Lindy's Sports. Meanwhile, talented defensive end D.J. Wonnum has 89 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 16.5 tackles for loss in his two seasons with the Gamecocks and should explode in 2018.
After losing All-SEC DB Chris Lammons, the Gamecock secondary appears to be the weak link of an otherwise formidable defense. At corner, Keisean Nixon and Rashad Fenton both have tremendous upside but, have yet to prove themselves as consistent SEC defensive backs. In the back end, safety could be an issue as quantity and quality are both lacking.
The 2017 Gamecock defense led the conference in takeaways and Will Muschamp knows exactly how to run an elite defense in the SEC. Although, 2018 could be the ultimate test for the so-called "defensive mastermind" as depth will be a major issue in the secondary.
MATCHUP ANALYSIS
South Carolina is 22-4 all-time against Vanderbilt and holds a nine-game win streak with an average margin of nine points per game, per Phil Steele. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is a lowly 2-12 against the Gamecocks in Nashville.
While the numbers are against the Commodores, if the defense can contain the Gamecocks' explosive offense, the 'Dores could be in luck. With both defenses projected near the bottom of the league, the matchup will likely come down to a battle of the offenses.
A slight advantage would go to South Carolina offensively because of the depth at receiver and versatility of Jake Bentley at QB.
Fans in attendance could witness a shootout in the Music City. In the end, I believe Carolina will prevail simply because of the multitude of weapons on offense.
SOUTH CAROLINA, AT A GLANCE
2017 record: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
Coach: Will Muschamp (3rd year at USC, 15-11)
PPG, total offense in 2017: 24.2, 337
PPG, total defense in 2017: 20.7, 367
Turnover margin: plus-11
Athlon's preseason FBS power rank: 27
ESPN preseason FPI: 28
Lindy's preseason FBS power rank: 28
Phil Steele preseason FBS power rank: 24
S&P preseason rank: 60