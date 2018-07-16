In week four, Vanderbilt will host South Carolina on Saturday, August 22. Here's a closer look at the Gamecocks as of mid-July. Below are closer looks at the lineups, with key stats from 2017 included. In the "honors" section, preseason all-conference honors are listed according to Athlon's ("ATH"), Lindy's ("LIN") and Phil Steele ("PS").

South Carolina projected offensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes QB Jake Bentley, Jr. 6-4, 224 245-394, 62.2%, 2,794 yd, 18 TD, 12 int RB Rico Dowdle, Jr. 6-0, 218 66- 251 -2 -3.8 rush, 11 - 128 - 1 rec. WR Deebo Samuel, Sr. 6-0, 210 ATH/PS/LIN 1st All-SEC, ATH 2nd AA 29 - 329 - 2 rec. WR Bryan Edwards, Jr. 6-3, 216 PS 4th 64 - 793 - 5 rec. WR Shi Smith, So. 5-10, 190 29 - 409 - 3 rec. TE K.C. Crosby, Sr. 6-1, 233 2 - 11 rec., 10 career starts LT Blake Camper, Sr. 6-8, 311 Played in all 13 games, 2 starts LG Zack Bailey, Sr. 6-6, 310 LIN 2nd 9 games, 8 starts at RT in 2017 C Donell Stanley, Jr. 6-3, 318 Started 12 games, 9 at RG, 3 at LG RG Sadarius Hutcherson, So. 6-4, 311 PS 3rd Played in 10 games, 4 starts RT Dennis Daley, Sr. 6-6, 312 12 games, 11 starts at LT in 2017 PK Parker White, So. 6-5, 196 4-12 on FG att. of 40+ yds in 2017

The Gamecocks lost reliable tight end Hayden Hurst, who was the only proven pass catcher in 2017 after Deebo Samuel's inury. Per Athlon Sports, after six TDs in the first three games last year, Samuel missed the next 10 due to injury. Other than Hurst's early departure, the Gamecocks return a wealth of skill position players for quarterback Jake Bentley. In 2017, Bentley racked up 2,794 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while starting all 13 games. Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon believes Bentley can have the type of season that elevates his NFL Draft profile dramatically. Meanwhile, junior Rico Dowdle is likely to recieve the majority of first-team carries with Ty'Son Williams behind him. At wide receiver, the Gamecocks are loaded with talent. Senior leader Deebo Samuel will lead the group in 2018 after tying for the team lead in TDs with six (despite a season-ending leg injury). In the two games Samuel started, the Gamecocks averaged 33 points while dipping to 22 in the next 11 games without him. South Carolina finally will finally have an offensive line it can be proud of in 2018. Despite crucial departures from four-year starters Alan Knott and Cory Helms, the offensive line is poised for an improved season in 2018. This group is less experienced than usual but, returns enough talent and experience to protect Bentley sufficiently.

South Carolina projected defensive starters POS Player, Yr. Ht./Wt. Honors, 2017 key stats/notes DE Shameik Blackshear, Jr. 6-5, 267 6 TT, played 8 games in 2017 DT Javon Kinlaw, Jr. 6-6, 302 LIN 3rd, 20 TT, 3 pass breakups in 10 starts DT Keir Thomas, Jr. 6-2, 265 38 TT, 4.5 TFL in 11 starts DE D.J. Wonnum, Jr. 6-5, 228 PS 2nd, ATH 3rd 57 TT, 7 TFL, 6 sk, 5 pass breakups LB Sherrod Greene, So. 6-1, 225 22 TT in 2 starts in 2017 LB T.J. Brunson, Jr. 6-1, 230 ATH 2nd, PS 4th 88 TT, 4.5 TFL, started all 13 games LB Bryson Allen-Williams, Sr. 6-1, 231 10 TT before injury CB Keisean Nixon, Sr. 5-10, 195 PS 4th 8 TT, 2 int in 1 start in 2017 CB Rashad Fenton, Sr. 5-11, 186 48 TT, 9 passes defended in 11 starts SS Steven Montac, Sr. 5-10, 188 19 TT, 2 PBU, 3 int, started 2 games FS Jamyest Williams, So. 5-8, 175 38 TT, 4 TFL, 3 PD P Joseph Charleton, Jr. 6-5, 187 ATH, LIN, PS 2nd 55 punts, 43.5 avg.

Veteran LB Skai Moore graduated last year after leading the Gamecocks in tackles four consecutive seasons. No Moore, no problem, as junior T.J. Brunson steps into an expanded role in 2018. Brunson, the unquestioned leader of the defense, recorded 88 tackles and three fumble recoveries in 2017. In addition to Brunson, senior Bryson Allen-Williams returns after missing the majority of 2017 with a shoulder injury. Patrolling the middle of the line will be Jr. Javon Kinlaw who cut his weight from 340 lbs to 302 at the end of last season according to Lindy's Sports. Meanwhile, talented defensive end D.J. Wonnum has 89 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 16.5 tackles for loss in his two seasons with the Gamecocks and should explode in 2018. After losing All-SEC DB Chris Lammons, the Gamecock secondary appears to be the weak link of an otherwise formidable defense. At corner, Keisean Nixon and Rashad Fenton both have tremendous upside but, have yet to prove themselves as consistent SEC defensive backs. In the back end, safety could be an issue as quantity and quality are both lacking. The 2017 Gamecock defense led the conference in takeaways and Will Muschamp knows exactly how to run an elite defense in the SEC. Although, 2018 could be the ultimate test for the so-called "defensive mastermind" as depth will be a major issue in the secondary.



MATCHUP ANALYSIS

South Carolina is 22-4 all-time against Vanderbilt and holds a nine-game win streak with an average margin of nine points per game, per Phil Steele. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is a lowly 2-12 against the Gamecocks in Nashville. While the numbers are against the Commodores, if the defense can contain the Gamecocks' explosive offense, the 'Dores could be in luck. With both defenses projected near the bottom of the league, the matchup will likely come down to a battle of the offenses. A slight advantage would go to South Carolina offensively because of the depth at receiver and versatility of Jake Bentley at QB. Fans in attendance could witness a shootout in the Music City. In the end, I believe Carolina will prevail simply because of the multitude of weapons on offense.

SOUTH CAROLINA, AT A GLANCE